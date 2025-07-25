Over 1,000 Pigs Rescued from Severe Flooding in Thoeng, Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Heavy flooding in Huai Khrai village, Thoeng district, Chiang Rai, has put over 1,100 pigs at risk. The local livestock office moved fast, working with both government and private partners to help a pig farm in trouble.

Workers rushed to move more than 1,100 pigs out of the flooded area to prevent losses and lower the risk of disease. The team acted quickly, using every available resource to keep the animals safe.

The rescue effort included support from the Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization, the local disaster prevention office, the Saeng Tham charity foundation, and several rescue groups.

They brought in flat-bottomed boats with engines and many workers to transport the pigs safely, even as water levels stayed high in some spots.

Officials are still watching the situation closely. The livestock office and other groups plan to keep helping affected farmers for as long as needed. Regular updates will continue until things improve.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation teams and the Chiang Rai Provincial Authority are racing to assist people in eight subdistricts, after days of heavy rain have caused severe flooding in many areas.

The situation involves not only widespread flooding but also flash floods, landslides, and schools underwater, forcing many residents to evacuate.

Flood Update by District Chief

Mr Boonsong Tinaree, Chief of Mueang Chiang Rai District, reported that relentless rain has caused water levels to rise, overflow rivers, and trigger landslides in several locations. Local authorities are working together to manage the situation and monitor developments closely.

Conditions in Each Subdistrict

Doi Lan Subdistrict: Flash floods have hit the Chiang Rai-Thueng road in villages 1, 4, and 18. Vehicles can still pass, but local officials are helping direct traffic. Water has also risen at Pong Kluea School in village 4, but students have already been moved to safety. Villages 6, 7, 9, 14, and 15 are flooded, and teams are checking damage.

Flash floods have hit the Chiang Rai-Thueng road in villages 1, 4, and 18. Vehicles can still pass, but local officials are helping direct traffic. Water has also risen at Pong Kluea School in village 4, but students have already been moved to safety. Villages 6, 7, 9, 14, and 15 are flooded, and teams are checking damage. Mae Khao Tom Subdistrict: In village 3, Ban San Ton Naen, floodwater has covered farmland but has not reached homes. Village 16, Ban Pa Sang Hua Fai, saw water spill over the bypass road. The local authorities have handed out sandbags to residents in 13 villages at risk to help protect their houses.

In village 3, Ban San Ton Naen, floodwater has covered farmland but has not reached homes. Village 16, Ban Pa Sang Hua Fai, saw water spill over the bypass road. The local authorities have handed out sandbags to residents in 13 villages at risk to help protect their houses. San Sai Subdistrict: Nine villages (1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12) have experienced river overflow and standing water.

Nine villages (1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12) have experienced river overflow and standing water. Ban Du Subdistrict: Flash floods and pooling water have affected 15 villages, including villages 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20.

Flash floods and pooling water have affected 15 villages, including villages 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20. Nang Lae Subdistrict: Floodwater remains near Bangkok Hospital, although water levels are now dropping. However, overflows from streams continue in villages 7 and 13, causing problems for homes and farmland in villages 5 and 13.

Floodwater remains near Bangkok Hospital, although water levels are now dropping. However, overflows from streams continue in villages 7 and 13, causing problems for homes and farmland in villages 5 and 13. The Sai Subdistrict: Floods have affected villages 5 and 13.

Floods have affected villages 5 and 13. Doi Hang Subdistrict: Landslides and fallen trees have blocked routes in villages 6 and 7, but crews have already cleared the way.

Landslides and fallen trees have blocked routes in villages 6 and 7, but crews have already cleared the way. Huai Chomphu Subdistrict: Village 6 saw landslides in two spots, now resolved.

The district office continues to watch the situation and work with local agencies, ready to help those still affected.

Latest Updates from Disaster Response Teams

Chiang Rai’s disaster relief centre shared the latest information as of 10 am on 23 July 2025. Since 16 July, continuous rainfall has caused both floods and landslides in five districts, covering eight subdistricts and 22 villages.

Nearly 100 households are affected, and damage checks are still underway. There are no reports of injuries or deaths.

Rainfall totals for the last 24 hours are high in several districts, including Wiang Kaen, Thoeng, Phaya Mengrai, Khun Tan, Pa Daet, Wiang Chai, Mae Suai, Mueang, Wiang Chiang Rung, Chiang Khong, Phan, Doi Luang, Wiang Pa Pao, Mae Sai, Mae Chan, Chiang Saen, Mae Lao, and Mae Fa Luang. Authorities warn that more rain is likely, and runoff from the hills could increase flood risks in the coming days.

Warnings for High-Risk Areas

The local water resources office has alerted people in Mae Sai to keep watch on river levels. At 10:40 am, the Sai River at Friendship Bridge 1 was still 50cm below the top of the bank, but water levels are rising. Households in high-risk areas should prepare for possible flooding.

Mae Sai municipality has notified vulnerable groups, such as older people, those with disabilities, children, bed-bound patients, and other at-risk households, to get ready for sudden flooding and flash floods. Ninety-five households have already moved to shelters set up by the municipality or to the homes of relatives in safe zones.

The local welfare office, in cooperation with Prommawihan Temple, community health volunteers, and community leaders, has prepared safe places for evacuees. These centres are equipped to help families who have had to leave their homes, making sure everyone has shelter and support while the crisis continues.

