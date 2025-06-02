Folk Artists Preform in Chiang Rai to Protest Over Arsenic Contamination in Rivers

CHIANG RAI – Well-known local artists have joined together to call for an end to polluting mining practices affecting the Kok, Sai, and Ruak rivers. They have urged Thailand, Myanmar, the Wa group, and China to stop or change mining activities that leak arsenic and heavy metals into these waterways.

Activists point out that open-pit mining continues just 2 kilometres upstream on the Sai River, despite public opposition.

Several community groups in Chiang Rai, including Dr. Suebsakul Kittinugorn from Mae Fah Luang University, the Mirror Foundation, Mekong River for Life Association, and Rak Chiang Khong Group, organized an event on May 31 at the Night Market in Chiang Rai.

The event encouraged people to come together on 5 June to demand action from the governments of Thailand, Myanmar, China, and the Wa minority. Their main goal is to end mining in the special zone controlled by the United Wa State Army, which sits at the headwaters of the Kok and Sai rivers. Both rivers flow through Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

The main gathering will happen on World Environment Day, 5 June, at Mae Fah Luang Public Park and continue to the Mae Fah Luang Bridge and Chiang Rai City Hall. Tables will be set up for people to sign a petition asking the Thai government to negotiate with other countries and the Wa group to halt mining in the area.

Blue and green ribbons will be handed out as a symbol of the campaign. Chiang Rai organizers also plan to paint 1,000 local fish figures to highlight river pollution, share information about cross-border pollution, and hold music and art performances.

“Mae Thongsroi,” a well-known traditional artist from Mae Lao, will perform traditional songs focused on the pollution issue, along with other local musicians.

Mae Thongsroi said hearing about pollution in the rivers left her feeling sad. As an artist, she wants to use her music and voice to raise awareness, and she hopes the people of Chiang Rai will come together to protect their rivers. She worries about the future if these problems continue.

Niwat Roykaew, leader of the Rak Chiang Khong Group, said all four rivers in the area have now been polluted. He called on people to join the World Environment Day event on 5 June from 8 am to show the government that the local community wants urgent action.

Pianporn Deetes, Regional Campaign Director at International Rivers, said water quality tests by the Pollution Control Department found the highest ever levels of arsenic in the Kok River. Mining continues just 2 kilometres across the border on the Sai River.

Random tests in Mae Sai district found contamination above safety standards. Pianporn also invited people to join the protest on 5 June to add their voices to the call for change.

