Mazda Highlights Its Unique Legacy of Automotive Success Worldwide

BANGKOK – When people talk about Japanese car brands with a history that spans over a century, Mazda stands out. This is a company that has weathered every challenge while staying true to its values through the changing times in the auto industry.

Mazda’s story is rooted in resilience, and today the brand continues to shape the automotive world in ways worth sharing.

Mazda has built its reputation as a brand with a rich history and a long list of achievements. What sets Mazda apart isn’t just its commitment to putting people first at the heart of every development.

Many other elements come together to make Mazda cars a favourite with customers around the world. As one of the few automakers with more than 100 years of history, Mazda weaves its core values into every vehicle, generation after generation.

The new generation of Mazda vehicles is a strong example, combining eye-catching style with advanced technology that makes driving simpler and safer. At the core is the “Jinba-ittai” philosophy, connecting driver and car as one, letting the car respond exactly as the driver intends. This brings more safety and confidence to every journey.

Mazda has developed its new generation vehicles to become “desirable worldwide”. Creating cars people truly want means offering new value never seen before. Mazda is working toward this by raising the bar in every area: design, driving performance, ride comfort, environmental care and a refined sense of quality.

Everything comes together so that driving feels as natural as possible for everyone. Mazda’s approach connects every detail to bring out the driver’s natural ability to stay balanced. This focus led to the development of SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture, a new body structure that delivers a more natural driving experience.

Powerful Performance With SKYACTIV Technology

Mazda’s SKYACTIV engines have earned global recognition for their powerful performance. The new body structure, SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture, is designed to amplify the human connection, giving drivers a natural and unified feel behind the wheel.

Every function, inspired by a human-centred philosophy, places the driver at the core. That is why Mazda vehicles stand out from other brands.

Mazda’s SKYACTIV technology includes:

SKYACTIV-G Petrol Engines: These engines blend strong performance with fuel efficiency. By using direct fuel injection and a world-leading compression ratio of 14.0:1, they deliver impressive torque, better fuel economy and lower emissions.

SKYACTIV-D Clean Diesel Engines: Engineered for smooth power delivery, these diesels offer high efficiency and quick response thanks to an ideal compression balance. They are powerful yet clean, minimizing environmental impact.

SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic Transmission: This transmission delivers fast, responsive shifts and smooth acceleration, while helping save fuel.

SKYACTIV-Body: Mazda’s high-tensile steel body structure is both lightweight and strong. It improves stability, reduces shocks from rough roads and redistributes impact forces to keep the cabin safe.

SKYACTIV-Chassis: The suspension and steering work together to give better grip, comfort and precise handling for confident cornering and improved efficiency.

Smart, Efficient, and Fun-To-Drive

The latest SKYACTIV-G engines give drivers quick speed control in any driving situation. Advanced features like G-Vectoring Control Plus improve stability and smoothness on every road, reducing body roll in turns. Inside, noise and vibration are kept to a minimum, creating a quiet, comfortable space where everyone can relax and enjoy the ride.

Leading Safety Features for Peace of Mind

Every Mazda model is equipped with a comprehensive set of safety features. These help drivers avoid accidents and make each trip safer for everyone. Mazda’s preventive safety systems give drivers confidence and make driving more enjoyable for all passengers.

From the carefully designed pedal positions and clear visibility to advanced i-Activsense safety technology, everything is built for protection and control. Some models also include adaptive LED headlights for better night driving.

For occupant safety, Mazda uses ultra-high-strength steel that absorbs the force of impacts. Interior structures are tailored to safeguard passengers according to human anatomy, lowering the risk of injury. Front, side, curtain and knee airbags (for selected models) provide full coverage for every seat.

Mazda’s Design Philosophy: From Nagare to Kodo

Mazda’s journey in design began with “Nagare”, which means flow or movement, inspired by the smooth lines found in nature, such as wind and water. By studying these flowing shapes, Mazda created car bodies with seamless curves and natural form. Examples include ripples in water, wind-shaped dunes or flowing lava. Nagare led to the creation of seven unique concept cars, which influenced production models.

Building on that foundation, Mazda moved forward with the “Kodo – Soul of Motion” design. This approach combines beauty and power, capturing the energy found in the movement of animals and people. Think of a cheetah poised to leap or a martial artist about to strike. These moments show both focus and strength, blending agility with power.

Kodo design is built on three core qualities:

Speed: The lines of the car inspire excitement and make the car look fast, encouraging a connection between people and machine.

Strength: The bodywork gives a sense of power and readiness, based on the Japanese spirit of precision and simplicity.

Beauty: Every detail is crafted for quality and depth, reflecting a handmade touch and fine artistry.

Mazda captures these sudden bursts of movement, filled with strength and speed, in every design. This approach defines the Kodo identity, giving Mazda cars a lively appearance that reflects the spirit of “Soul of Motion”. Iconic cars like the Mazda Shinari, a four-door sports coupe, showcase this philosophy.

The word “Shinari” in Japanese expresses flexible beauty and resilience, like steel or bamboo that can bend without breaking. It also hints at living things ready to move freely and quickly.

Mazda turns these ideas into reality by carefully shaping each model, starting with a clay prototype. Kodo Design pairs bold lines with a clean look, merging Japanese aesthetics with modern needs. The result is a car that stands out, both inside and out, with roomy cabins and ample cargo space.

Mazda’s success in design is recognized worldwide. Awards include the 2020 World Car Design of the Year, 2021 Canadian Car of the Year, the Red Dot “Best of the Best” for the All New Mazda3 and many others, like the 2020 Red Dot Product Design award and the 2020 Design Trophy SUV Champion.

Mazda is also the only Japanese brand among the top three finalists for both 2020 World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year with the All-New Mazda CX-30.

Mazda’s Global Story and Ongoing Mission

Mazda began as a small cork manufacturer in Hiroshima. Over the years, Mazda has won over drivers around the world, building a loyal fan base in many countries. The brand continues to push forward, always aiming to bring joy to customers through every drive while helping build a sustainable future for the planet, society and people everywhere. That mission remains at the heart of Mazda’s journey.

