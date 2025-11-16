Dongfeng 007 Buyer’s Guide (2025): Range, Price, Pros, Cons

The Dongfeng 007 is one of the most talked‑about new Chinese electric sedans in 2024 and 2025. Sold officially as the Dongfeng eπ 007 in many markets, it combines long range, strong performance, and a tech‑heavy cabin at a price that undercuts many rivals.

Interest is high among buyers, comparing it with the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and mid‑size BYD sedans. This guide focuses on real pros and cons, not marketing slogans. Key topics include range and charging, the EREV version for very long trips, pricing, daily comfort, and early complaints such as rear visibility, glass roof heat, and tech quirks.

What Is the Dongfeng 007 and Who Is It For?

The Dongfeng 007 is a mid‑size electric sedan from the Chinese giant Dongfeng Motor. It sits in the same general class as the Tesla Model 3, BYD Han, and BYD Seal, and targets buyers who want serious range and performance without paying luxury prices.

Body style is a sporty 5‑door liftback with seating for five. The model is offered as:

A pure battery electric vehicle (BEV)

An extended‑range electric vehicle (EREV) that adds a small gasoline engine acting as a generator

Launched in China in 2024, it is gradually moving into other Asian markets and the Middle East in 2025. It is positioned as a value‑focused alternative to better known global brands.

What makes it stand out:

Long-range options up to around 620 km are rated for the big battery

Very quick AWD variant with 400 kW and 0 to 100 km/h in about 3.9 seconds

Rapid DC fast charging and relatively efficient energy use

High level of driver assistance and in‑car tech for the price

Is the Dongfeng 007 for you? It tends to suit:

Daily commuters who want low running costs

Families needing space, safety, and a practical hatchback

Highway drivers who want strong passing power and long range

EV fans who care about big screens and modern driver assist systems

Quick overview of the Dongfeng 007 in 2025

Dongfeng is one of China’s major state‑backed automakers. The Dongfeng 007 sits in its eπ (electric performance) series.

Key points for 2025:

Class: Mid‑size electric liftback sedan

Length: About 4.88 meters, five seats, large trunk with hatch

Power: 160 to 400 kW, depending on version

Range: About 200 to 620 km on battery only, up to around 1,200 km combined for the EREV

Performance: Top version 0 to 100 km/h in about 3.9 seconds

It is aimed directly at mainstream EV sedans from Tesla and BYD on both price and technology.

A detailed road test, such as the Dongfeng 007 Premium review on sgCarMart, confirms that the car’s suspension tuning and performance are competitive with more expensive rivals.

Who the Dongfeng 007 is designed for

The typical buyer profiles include:

City commuters who want silent driving, low fuel costs, and easy charging at home or work

who want silent driving, low fuel costs, and easy charging at home or work Families that need a roomy rear seat and a big trunk for strollers, luggage, or shopping

that need a roomy rear seat and a big trunk for strollers, luggage, or shopping Long‑distance drivers who worry about range and may prefer the EREV for peace of mind

who worry about range and may prefer the EREV for peace of mind Tech‑oriented drivers who value large screens, app control, and driver assistance

It is especially relevant in markets where Chinese EVs are gaining share, such as China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and several South and Southeast Asian countries.

It is not ideal for:

People with no access to a home or a reliable workplace charging

Drivers who strongly prefer an SUV or a higher seating position

Buyers who value established Western brands and maximum resale value above all else

Key pros and cons at a glance

Pros

Strong range options and efficient energy use

and efficient energy use Quick acceleration, especially in the 400 kW AWD version

Modern, high‑tech interior with large screens

Competitive price for the performance and equipment

Spacious cabin and practical hatchback trunk

Cons

Long‑term reliability is still unknown for this new model

Charging network outside China can be patchy, depending on the country

Less brand recognition than Tesla or BYD in many markets

A glass roof with no physical sunshade can make the cabin hot in sunny climates

Software and lane-keeping behavior may require updates and tuning

Dongfeng 007 Specs and Performance: Range, Battery, and Speed Explained

This section summarizes the main Dongfeng 007 specs in plain language and explains what they mean in daily use.

Battery options and real‑world range of the Dongfeng 007

Core battery setups include:

EREV battery : About 28.4 kWh, around 200 km pure electric range, up to about 750 to 1,200 km combined with gasoline

: About 28.4 kWh, around 200 km pure electric range, up to about 750 to 1,200 km combined with gasoline Mid battery BEV : Around 56 to 57 kWh in some markets

: Around 56 to 57 kWh in some markets Large battery BEV: About 70.3 kWh (some trims around 73.5 kWh), up to roughly 620 km rated range, around 540 km for the powerful AWD version

Official test cycle figures are optimistic. In mixed city and highway use, most owners can expect roughly 70 to 80 percent of those numbers. That means, in everyday driving:

Large battery RWD: roughly 430 to 500 km per charge

AWD performance version: around 380 to 430 km per charge

EREV electric mode: about 140 to 170 km before the engine generator is needed

Energy use of around 11.9 kWh per 100 km is very efficient. For many markets, that makes electricity costs far lower than fuel for a similar gas sedan.

For most daily commutes under 80 km round trip, the range is more than enough, with charging needed only a couple of times a week for BEV versions.

Dongfeng 007 power, acceleration, and driving modes

Main power configurations:

Single‑motor RWD 160 kW in the EREV Around 200 kW in the large battery BEV 0 to 100 km/h in around 5.8 to 7 seconds, depending on trim

Dual‑motor AWD 400 kW total output 0 to 100 km/h in about 3.9 seconds



On the road, the 200 kW RWD model feels strong and smooth. It provides quick starts from traffic lights and easy passing on the highway, without the sudden, sharp surge some EVs show.

Driving modes usually include:

Eco for maximum efficiency and softer throttle response

for maximum efficiency and softer throttle response Normal for everyday driving

for everyday driving Sport for sharper response and stronger acceleration

Compared with a Tesla Model 3, the top AWD 007 is in the same performance ballpark. Handling and feedback, according to early tests such as those compared in broad Chinese EV reviews like MotorTrend’s China EV test, are competitive and surprisingly refined.

EREV vs pure electric Dongfeng 007: which makes more sense?

An EREV (extended‑range electric vehicle) uses a small engine only as a generator. The wheels are still driven by the electric motor, and the car behaves like an EV most of the time.

Dongfeng 007 EREV Around 200 km of electric range Up to about 1,200 km total with a full battery and fuel tank Better for regions with weak charging networks or long rural trips

Dongfeng 007 pure EV Simpler powertrain, no engine or exhaust Lower running costs if charging is easy Better fit for cities with strong charging coverage



Simple guidance:

Choose the EREV if frequent long trips and limited fast chargers are part of daily life.

if frequent long trips and limited fast chargers are part of daily life. Choose the BEV if home charging is available and local public charging is reliable.

Charging the Dongfeng 007: home, public, and DC fast charging

At home, most owners will use AC charging around 7 kW:

From 20 percent to 80 percent on the large battery takes roughly 6 to 8 hours, which fits an overnight charge.

On the road, DC fast charging up to about 160 kW is available:

A typical stop from 30 percent to 80 percent can take about 25 to 30 minutes under good conditions.

On a long highway trip, that lines up with a bathroom break and a snack.

The real charging experience outside China depends heavily on local infrastructure. Hardware in the car is strong, but if the nearest reliable DC charger is far away, planning becomes important.

A separate EV charging guide for beginners would be a useful companion piece for readers new to electric cars.

Price, Trims, and Value: Is the Dongfeng 007 Worth Your Money?

The Dongfeng 007 price and specs make it attractive to buyers looking for strong performance at a relatively low entry cost.

Dongfeng 007 price by trim and market

In China, estimates place the starting price for the EREV around the equivalent of 18,000 to 20,000 USD. Well‑equipped BEV models with the larger battery and strong motor sit higher, with performance and export variants priced to compete with Tesla and BYD in each region.

Rough guide (converted to USD, before local taxes and fees):

Base EREV: around 18,000 to 22,000 USD

Mid BEV RWD: roughly 24,000 to 28,000 USD

High‑spec AWD performance: higher bracket, depending on market positioning

Singapore pricing, for example, has the car below about 230,000 SGD including local COE costs, according to local reviews. This shows how taxes and fees can change the final price.

As you move up trims you typically get:

Larger battery and more range

More power, RWD to AWD

Extra safety and comfort features such as better audio, more advanced driver assist, and upgraded interior finishes

Local incentives, fees, and dealer margins can change final numbers, so buyers should check current offers in their own market.

Total cost of ownership vs gas cars and rival EVs

Total cost of ownership is a major strength for the Dongfeng 007.

Energy cost example:

Energy use: 11.9 kWh per 100 km

If electricity costs 0.15 USD per kWh, then 100 km costs about 1.80 USD

A similar gas sedan might use 7 liters per 100 km at 1.20 USD per liter, about 8.40 USD per 100 km

Over 20,000 km per year, that gap can add up to several thousand dollars in savings, even before maintenance.

Maintenance:

No oil changes

Fewer moving parts in the powertrain

Brake wear is lower because of regenerative braking

Compared with the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Han, running costs are broadly similar for BEV versions, as energy use and maintenance patterns are close. Real differences come from:

Local electricity price vs fuel price

Reliability of nearby service centers

Insurance and taxes

Access to low‑emission zones or EV‑only parking can also tilt the value calculation in favor of an EV.

Warranty, service, and long‑term reliability questions

Typical EV warranties in China and export markets include:

Battery warranty is around 8 years or a high mileage limit

General vehicle warranty is around 3 to 5 years

Exact figures vary by country and dealer. The Dongfeng 007 is still a new model, so there is limited data on 5 to 10-year reliability.

Key points for peace of mind:

Check how strong the local Dongfeng dealer and service network is.

Ask about software update support, including over‑the‑air updates.

Confirm warranty coverage for the high‑voltage battery, drive unit, and charger.

Broader reporting on challenges in the Chinese EV market suggests that overproduction and brand churn have been issues. Buyers should consider the long‑term presence of any newer EV brand in their market.

Inside the Dongfeng 007: Interior, Tech, and Everyday Comfort

Cabin space, seats, and practicality for family use

The Dongfeng 007 offers:

Five seats in a mid‑size footprint

A large hatchback trunk opening, which makes loading bulky items easier

Flat floor area in the rear, improving comfort for a middle passenger

Rear legroom suits adults, and most reviews report good comfort for longer drives. The rear bench is shaped to support both kids and adults, with ISOFIX points where required.

Seat comfort on long trips is an area where the car compares well with mid‑size European sedans. Some trims offer seat heating and possibly ventilation, depending on market.

The full glass roof gives an airy feel but has a drawback: no physical sunshade. In hot regions, cabin heat can be a concern and may raise air conditioning use.

Infotainment, screens, and smart features in the Dongfeng 007

The interior is very tech‑focused:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip for infotainment

15.6 inch central touchscreen

8.8 inch digital driver display, with the ability to flip in some trims

Large glass roof and ambient lighting on higher trims

The system feels modern, with quick response and clear graphics in early tests such as the sgCarMart Dongfeng 007 Premium review. Voice control, navigation, and app‑based remote control are part of the package in many markets.

Potential downsides:

Many functions are on the main screen, which can add a learning curve.

Software localization and map data outside China may lag.

Infotainment bugs and occasional lag are common on newer EVs in early years.

Optional design features such as scissor‑style front doors and an active rear wing are available on some versions, giving the car a more distinctive look.

Comfort, noise levels, and ride quality on real roads

The chassis uses a setup aimed at a balance between comfort and sportiness, with a near 50:50 weight distribution and a multi‑link rear suspension.

On typical city streets and highways:

Ride quality is generally comfortable, with controlled body movement.

Wind and tire noise are restrained, giving a calm cabin at normal highway speeds.

Tall drivers can find a relaxed position, with enough headroom, even with the glass roof for most body types.

Some reviewers compare comfort levels to known benchmarks like the VW Passat. This positions the Dongfeng 007 as a pleasant long‑distance car rather than a harsh sports sedan.

Driving Experience, Safety, and Common Issues with the Dongfeng 007

This part summarizes what a real Dongfeng 007 review looks like after some time on the road, and addresses common problems and safety features.

Real‑world driving feel: city, highway, and twisty roads

In city driving:

Light steering helps in tight streets and parking lots.

Smooth throttle tuning makes it easy to control, even for drivers new to EVs.

Cameras and parking sensors reduce stress in crowded areas.

On the highway:

The car tracks straight and feels stable at speed.

Passing power is strong in both RWD and AWD variants.

Lane keeping assist can reduce fatigue but may require driver adaptation to its style.

On twisty roads:

Body roll is contained, and grip is good.

The AWD version, in particular, provides confident acceleration out of corners.

Throttle mapping is more progressive than some rival EVs, making the car easier to drive smoothly.

Safety features and driver assist tech you actually get

The Dongfeng 007 includes a wide set of safety and assistance systems, generally classified as L2 ADAS. Common features include:

Automatic emergency braking to help avoid or reduce frontal collisions

to help avoid or reduce frontal collisions Lane keeping assist and lane departure warning to keep the car in its lane

and lane departure warning to keep the car in its lane Adaptive cruise control to maintain distance to the car ahead

to maintain distance to the car ahead Blind spot monitoring and rear cross‑traffic alert

and rear cross‑traffic alert Parking cameras and, on some trims, a 360‑degree camera view

These systems help most in heavy traffic, on long highway runs, and during night driving. Buyers should test them in local conditions to see if behavior matches expectations.

Independent crash test ratings may not yet be available in every market. Checking local safety test agencies when results appear is recommended.

Battery safety relies on robust thermal management. Properly managed battery temperature improves both safety and range, especially in extreme climates.

Cold and hot weather performance: range and comfort in extreme climates

Batteries lose range in cold weather. The Dongfeng 007 uses battery thermal management, and some trims use a heat pump for cabin heating, which is more efficient than simple electric heaters.

In winter:

Expect less range, especially on short trips where the battery cannot fully warm up.

Preheating the car while plugged in can improve comfort and reduce loss.

In very hot climates:

Strong air conditioning can also reduce range.

Pre‑cooling the cabin while plugged in helps keep consumption lower after departure.

Simple practice, such as charging more often in very hot or cold weeks, keeps range anxiety under control.

Known Dongfeng 007 complaints, issues, and what to watch for

Because the model is new, long‑term mechanical problems are still unclear. Early feedback and likely complaints include:

Lane keeping assist that can feel too aggressive or “ping‑pong” within the lane.

Occasional infotainment bugs, lag, or localization issues outside China.

Limited rear visibility because of the rear window design and thick pillars.

Panel gaps or trim alignment concerns on some early builds.

It can be useful to follow owner reports and discussions in forums or broader EV communities, such as threads comparing Chinese EVs and Tesla on sites like InsideEVs or community discussions such as this Tesla vs BYD debate on Reddit.

Prospective buyers should:

Take a long test drive, including highway use.

Test driver assistance systems in real traffic.

Inspect paint and trim carefully on the exact car being purchased.

Dongfeng 007 vs Tesla, BYD, and Other Electric Sedans: How It Really Compares

Dongfeng 007 vs Tesla Model 3 and Model Y

Compared with the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y:

Range : Long‑range BEV 007 trims are competitive with Model 3 Long Range on paper, slightly less in some real‑world conditions.

: Long‑range BEV 007 trims are competitive with Model 3 Long Range on paper, slightly less in some real‑world conditions. Charging : Tesla keeps an advantage with its Supercharger network, especially in markets where it is dense. The 007 has strong hardware but depends on third‑party networks.

: Tesla keeps an advantage with its Supercharger network, especially in markets where it is dense. The 007 has strong hardware but depends on third‑party networks. Performance : The 400 kW AWD 007 matches or exceeds many Model 3 variants in straight‑line speed.

: The 400 kW AWD 007 matches or exceeds many Model 3 variants in straight‑line speed. Interior : The 007 uses a more “Chinese luxury” style with more design elements and screens, while Tesla keeps a minimalist layout.

: The 007 uses a more “Chinese luxury” style with more design elements and screens, while Tesla keeps a minimalist layout. Price: In many markets, Dongfeng targets lower prices than Tesla for similar equipment.

Buyers may still choose Tesla for brand strength, software maturity, and resale value, but the 007 offers more features per dollar in many trims.

A multi‑brand test like the MotorTrend comparison of Chinese EVs vs Tesla shows how quickly Chinese brands are catching up in areas that used to be Tesla’s clear advantage.

Dongfeng 007 vs BYD Han, Seal, and other Chinese EV sedans

BYD Han and BYD Seal are key domestic rivals:

Range and efficiency : All three compete closely, with small differences depending on exact trim and wheel size.

: All three compete closely, with small differences depending on exact trim and wheel size. Interior quality : BYD has strong perceived quality and a long track record in EVs. Dongfeng 007 meets or exceeds that in some trims, especially in tech feel.

: BYD has strong perceived quality and a long track record in EVs. Dongfeng 007 meets or exceeds that in some trims, especially in tech feel. Driving feel : Early tests suggest the 007’s chassis tuning is at least on par with BYD’s mid‑size sedans.

: Early tests suggest the 007’s chassis tuning is at least on par with BYD’s mid‑size sedans. Dealer and service: BYD has a larger global footprint today, which can matter for service access.

For buyers focusing on price or performance, the Dongfeng 007 is compelling. For those who value the most established Chinese EV brand, BYD still has an advantage.

When choosing Dongfeng 007 over other EVs makes sense

Dongfeng 007 stands out when:

Strong performance and long range are wanted but the budget is limited.

The EREV option solves long‑distance anxiety in regions with weak charging.

Local dealers support Chinese EVs well and offer good after‑sales service.

Situations where another EV may fit better:

Brand image and resale value in Western markets are top priorities.

Access to a powerful, integrated fast‑charging network like Tesla’s Superchargers is more important than initial price.

An SUV body with higher seating is required.

For readers comparing choices, an article on how to compare electric car range in real life would be a helpful complement.

Should You Buy the Dongfeng 007? Final Verdict and Buyer Checklist

Who the Dongfeng 007 is a great choice for

The Dongfeng 007 is a strong choice for:

Value‑focused EV buyers who still want high performance and modern tech.

Drivers who can charge at home or work and want low daily energy costs.

Families who prefer a roomy sedan and a large hatchback trunk over an SUV.

Early adopters are in markets where Chinese EVs are becoming mainstream and dealer support is growing.

Who should probably skip the Dongfeng 007 for now

It may not be the best option for:

Drivers far from any Dongfeng dealer or authorized workshop.

Buyers who need an SUV with ride height or off‑road capability.

Owners in regions where public charging is poor and the EREV version is not available.

People who place maximum weight on brand image and long‑term resale value in markets are still skeptical about Chinese EVs.

Final thoughts and next steps before you decide

The Dongfeng 007 is a serious, modern electric sedan that mixes range, performance, and technology at a price many buyers can reach. It is not perfect, and questions remain around long‑term reliability and software maturity, but it clearly shows how fast Chinese EVs are advancing.

Next steps for interested buyers:

Arrange a long test drive, including city and highway use.

Test charging options at home and at nearby public chargers.

Compare dealer offers and warranties against rivals from Tesla, BYD, and others.

Read the best electric cars for commuters guide to see how it stacks up for daily use.

Conclusion

The Dongfeng 007 brings long range, strong performance, and a high‑tech cabin into a price bracket that used to belong mainly to simpler sedans. For buyers with decent charging options and access to reliable local service, it can offer strong value and a modern driving experience.

At the same time, shoppers should remain aware of charging network limits, evolving software, and uncertain long‑term resale in some regions. As Chinese EVs grow globally, cars like the Dongfeng 007 give real choice across more budgets, and they push established brands to do better on price and technology. For many buyers in 2025, that is good news.