Private School Accused of Stealing Students Scholarship Money The mother of one of the recipients was enraged when her daughters scholarship money was reduced from Bt1000 to Bt300.

Chinese Tourist Safely Rescued From Drowning in Southern Thailand Park officials said the Chinese tourist failed to follow safety instruction, swimming in the sea without a life vest.

US $3.2 Million Super Yacht Lady-D Gutted By Flames in Phuket Thailand The fire-engulfed the super yacht Lady D in Phuket and had to be cut loose and set adrift in Phuket Thailand. PHUKET – A US$3.2 million super yacht moored at Ao Po Grand Marina, on Phuket’s Thailand’s east coast caught fire shortly after 8am this morning. The 55-metre yacht named Lady D was moored at the far end of the pier, making fire fighting efforts almost impossible for firefighter. A crewman on board the yacht tried […]

Tour Bus Transporting Students Crashes Killing One, Injuring Eighteen The tour bus Driver , told police that he did not know when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up when the bus hit a tree and overturned. BANGKOK – A tour bus carrying students bound for a math camp in Bangkok has run off the road hit a tree and overturned, killing one and injuring 18 students and the driver. The tour bus crash happened in Lang Suan district of Champhon Province in Southern Thailand. Police and Rescue workers rushed to the […]