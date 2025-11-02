Australia Seals 2025 Rugby League Ashes in a 14-4 Victory Over England

LIVERPOOL – Australia’s Kangaroos wrapped up the 2025 Rugby League Ashes with a 14-4 win over England in the third Test, sealing a 3-0 sweep on a wet, blustery night on Merseyside.

In front of 18,742 drenched but defiant supporters, Australia’s Kangaroos paired ruthless defence with sharp finishing, outlasting an England side that fought hard but could not find enough clear chances.

The Ashes returned after 22 years away, and the series delivered on its promise. Heavy collisions, tactical battles, and flashes of class were there throughout. The decider will be remembered for its ferocity and lack of points, a throwback to the hard-edged contests that shaped the rivalry in the 1970s.

Australia imposed itself from the start. Captain James Tedesco, in his 50th Test, organized his line and shut down repeated English sorties. Half-backs George Williams and Harry Smith kept asking questions, but Payne Haas anchored the middle with relentless work.

Haas, the Brisbane Broncos prop, was immense. In the 28th minute, he charged down a Smith grubber, gathered, and fed Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who streaked 60 metres before being dragged down just short.

Two tackles later, full-back Dylan Edwards crashed over from close range. Nathan Cleary added the extras for 6-0.

England hit back before the interval. Williams shaped a clever chip that sat up for Tommy Makinson, who climbed above Valentine Holmes to score in the corner. The kick slid wide in the swirling wind. Australia led 6-4 at half-time.

A deadlock broken by a flash of class

The third quarter was a grind. Penalties were exchanged, territory swung England’s way, and Mike McMeeken led a strong middle rotation that kept Australia pinned for long spells. Even so, every push near the line was met with resistance. Haas again did the dirty work, forcing three goal-line drop-outs with pure power.

Australia finally broke away on 62 minutes, and it came from a turnover. Jack Welsby threw a loose pass that Cleary snaffled, then linked with Tedesco. The skipper drew two defenders and released Tabuai-Fidow. The Hammer stepped inside Makinson, chipped over the rush, and regathered to score under the posts. Cleary converted for 12-4.

England poured on pressure in the final stages. A Smith 40/20 gave prime field position, but on the last play Holmes climbed high to defuse a cross-kick for Dom Young. Australia marched 90 metres, and with three minutes left, Cleary knocked over a penalty after a high shot on Edwards to seal it at 14-4.

What Australia said

Australia coach Mal Meninga, claiming his first Ashes as head coach, hailed his side’s steel. “This group wrote their own chapter tonight,” he said. “England pushed us to places we hadn’t been all series. But we found a way, that is what champions do.”

England captain Williams took pride in the effort. “We left nothing out there. Australia’s defence was world-class, simple as that. But this series has lit a fire. We’re closer than the scoreboard suggests.”

Payne Haas earned Player of the Match after 168 metres, 42 tackles, and two line breaks. Across the series, he logged 512 metres, 118 tackles, and did not miss one.

The Ashes began in 1908, and Australia now lead 35-16 across 51 series. This is their first whitewash since 2003, and only the third overall. England’s wait goes on; the urn last sat on their sideboard in 1970.

There were positives for the hosts. Debutants Jack Welsby and Ethan Havard offered spark, while Herbie Farnworth and Kai Pearce-Paul laid a solid platform up front. Coach Shaun Wane has a core to shape for the next cycle.

Attention now switches to the Pacific. Australia will host the 2026 World Cup, and England meets New Zealand in a mid-year Test. There is growing talk of a women’s Ashes in 2027, a sign of strong pathways on both sides.

By the numbers

Possession: Australia 52% | England 48%

Metres gained: Australia 1,412 | England 1,389

Tackle busts: Australia 28 | England 22

Errors: Australia 8 | England 12

Standouts: Haas (168m, 42 tackles), Cleary (1 try assist, 100% goals), Williams (112m, 1 try assist)

On a night when clean breaks were scarce, Australia’s 14-4 success celebrated rugby league’s core values, courage, discipline, and desire. The urn heads back Down Under, and England leave with pride and a clear plan. The oldest rivalry in the sport feels alive again.

