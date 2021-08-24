1XBet’s Review of the Best American Sports Athletes of All Time

Sports are an important part of culture in the United States, worldwide famous athletes Brady, Jordan and Felps became an inherent part of American sports. While talking about greatest athletes of all time, US sport stars have dominated much of the world sports.

Olympic Legend Michael Phelps

Famous American swimmer, six-time Olympic gold medal winner in 2004 and 17-time world champion. Considered to be amongst the best swimmers ever, when Phelps turned 15, he received an invitation to participate in the 2000 Olympics. Thus, he became the youngest competitor in the history of games.

At the competition, Michael took 5th place, but after a few months he was able to break the world record. In America, he was awarded the title of best swimmer in 2001. In 2003, the young man graduated from high school. It is worth noting that at that time in his biography he had already managed to set 5 world records.

At the next Olympics, held in Athens, Michael Phelps showed phenomenal results. He won 8 medals, 6 of which were gold. In 2012, after the conclusion of the London Olympics, the 27-year-old Phelps decided to quit swimming.

The American won 22 golden awards, beating the Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina in this indicator. It is worth noting that this record was held for almost 48 years.

Sports Hero Tom Brady

Tom Brady, the owner of six Super Bowls, In the 2007 season, he doesn’t only set the NFL record with 50 touchdowns, but led the team to the final 16-0! The Associated Press also named him Men’s Athlete of the Year. Previously, only Thomas’ idol, Joe Montana, was awarded this title (twice!). In 2009 he returned to the field, for which he received the title of “Comeback of the Year”!

With Brady’s help, the Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams in the Super Bowl by 20:17 in February 2002. “Patriots” fans can download the 1xbet app here https://androidspin.com/en/app-1441-bukmekerskaya-kontora-1xbet.html, on the site Androidspin.com and place bets on their team.

In 2017, his club also again became the champion at the match in Houston. Brady was awarded as the Most Valuable Player for the fourth time and in 2019 received the sixth NFL championship ring (no one has ever achieved this before).

Sports King Michael Jordan



Michael Jordan is a legendary American basketball player. Throughout the 1990s, Jordan was the best basketball player in the entire world. Michael Jordan has also been named Most Valuable Player five times in his biography.

Six times his team, the Chicago Bulls, won the championship. The first championship titles were obtained by the team thanks to Michael in 1991-93. Great throws, successful moments created by him, competitive instinct akin to killer instinct – brought the team forward.