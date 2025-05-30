Israel Backs U.S. Proposal for Gaza Ceasefire as Hostage Deal Negotiations Advance

The White House announced on Thursday that Israel has agreed to a new U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire with Hamas.

Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, expressed optimism earlier this week regarding the possibility of brokering an agreement to halt the Israel-Hamas war and secure the repatriation of more hostages captured in the initial attack.

The new proposal was “backed and supported” by Israel, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who addressed reporters.

Hamas Responds Cautiously to Israeli-Backed Draft

The Israeli-approved draft received a reserved response from Hamas officials, who stated they desired to conduct a more thorough examination of the proposal before providing a formal reply.

Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, told The Associated Press, “The Zionist response, in essence, means perpetuating the occupation and continuing the killing and famine.” He added that it “does not address any of the demands of our people, primarily the cessation of the war and famine.”

Nevertheless, Naim emphasized that the committee would examine the proposal “with the utmost national responsibility.”

Previous Agreement with Witkoff Set General Framework

Hamas had previously declared that it had reached an agreement with Witkoff on a “general framework” that would include a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, an influx of aid, and a transition of power from the militant group to a politically independent committee of Palestinians.

Key Objectives of Hamas and Israel Remain at Odds

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the conflict will not end until all hostages are released and Hamas is either destroyed, disarmed, or exiled. He has stated that Israel will maintain control over Gaza indefinitely and facilitate the voluntary emigration of a significant portion of its population.

The majority of the international community and Palestinians have rejected proposals to relocate Gaza’s population, which experts believe would likely violate international law.

Hamas, on the other hand, has declared its willingness to release the remaining captives—its only major bargaining chip—in exchange for a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal, and a transfer of authority to an independent Palestinian committee to oversee reconstruction.

Currently, 58 detainees are still being held by Hamas. Approximately one-third are believed to be alive, but many fear their lives are in jeopardy as the conflict continues. Israel’s airstrikes and ground operations resumed after the end of an armistice in March, resulting in thousands of Palestinian deaths.

Despite over a year and a half of mediation by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, there has been no resolution to the key sticking point: whether to pursue a temporary ceasefire, as Israel wants, or a permanent one, as Hamas demands.

What’s in the Latest Ceasefire Proposal?

Although Witkoff has not officially disclosed the contents of his latest proposal, Hamas and Egyptian officials have independently verified several elements under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

According to these sources, the deal includes a 60-day ceasefire, guarantees of serious negotiations aimed at reaching a long-term truce, and assurances that Israel will not resume hostilities after the detainees are released, as happened following the March ceasefire.

Israeli forces would retreat to positions they held during the previously terminated armistice.

In return, Hamas would release 10 living hostages and several bodies during the 60-day pause, in exchange for the release of over 1,100 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. This includes 100 prisoners serving long sentences for deadly attacks.

Additionally, hundreds of aid trucks carrying food and humanitarian supplies would be permitted into Gaza daily. Experts have warned that the population is nearing famine due to a nearly three-month Israeli blockade, which has only slightly eased in recent days.

Challenges to Ending the Israel-Hamas War

On October 7, 2023, Hamas-led militants invaded southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people—mostly civilians—and abducting 251 hostages. Subsequent ceasefire deals and negotiations have led to the release of more than half the hostages. Eight individuals have been rescued by Israeli forces, and dozens of bodies have been recovered.

Israel’s military campaign in response has resulted in the deaths of over 54,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry does not distinguish between civilian and militant casualties.

The offensive has left large parts of Gaza in ruins, displacing roughly 90% of the territory’s two million residents. Hundreds of thousands are now living in makeshift tent camps and repurposed schools under dire conditions.

Hamas has suffered significant losses, including most of its senior leadership in Gaza. The group likely fears that Israel could launch an even more devastating offensive to eliminate it if all hostages are released without securing a permanent ceasefire.

Israel, meanwhile, is concerned that Hamas could retain influence in Gaza even if it cedes formal authority. The fear is that Hamas may eventually rebuild its military capacity and stage future attacks like the one on October 7.

Netanyahu Faces Political Pressure at Home

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is also facing internal political pressures. His far-right coalition partners have threatened to collapse the government if the conflict ends prematurely.

This could leave him vulnerable to prosecution on long-standing corruption charges and scrutiny over the October 7 intelligence and security failures.

No Resolution in Sight for Broader Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

A broader resolution to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict appears more distant than ever.

Israel’s current government—the most nationalist and religious in its history—opposes Palestinian aspirations for statehood in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, territories Israel occupied in the 1967 Mideast war.

Meanwhile, the Palestinians remain politically fragmented and weak. The last meaningful peace talks ended over 15 years ago.