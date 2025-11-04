Chiang Mai Rescue Teams Save 25 Campers Trapped By Floods

CHIANG MAI – A tense moment arose yesterday after heavy rain triggered a flash flood at Mae Tia Waterfall in Ob Luang National Park, cutting off access to the camping area, leaving 25 campers, both children and adults, stranded. Rescue teams rushed in with specialist gear and brought everyone out safely. Authorities have since closed the site until conditions return to normal.

According to park rangers, continuous overnight rain caused the stream at Mae Tia Waterfall in Chom Thong district to swell and turn fierce. Campers at the tent ground were trapped on the far side of the falls and could not cross back.

A joint team of 50 responders from Ob Luang National Park, Doi Kaeo Municipality, Chiang Mai Disaster Response Club, and Thewarit Songtham Foundation moved in. Crews rigged lines and used rope access to cross the torrent, then escorted all 25 tourists to a safe zone.

Later the same day, Ob Luang National Park issued a temporary closure of the Mae Tia Waterfall attraction in Doi Kaeo subdistrict, Chom Thong, Chiang Mai. Persistent heavy rain caused high water levels and strong flow, flooding the footpath to the falls and creating dangerous conditions.

Mae Tia Waterfall is closed to visitors from 3 November 2025 until the situation stabilizes. Authorities advise avoiding the area and following official updates before planning a visit.

Camping in Ob Luang National Park

Mae Tia Waterfall (also written Mae Tia or Mae Tiak) is often praised as the standout waterfall in Ob Luang National Park (also called Op Luang or sometimes Ob Khan) in northern Thailand. Hidden in thick forest on the Mae Tia Creek, it puts on a striking show in the cool season from October to February. Water runs well at this time, and nighttime temperatures can drop to 10–12°C, which suits camping and day hikes.

Key Features

Size and structure: This two-step waterfall drops over layered rock, with a total height of about 80 metres (260 feet) and a base width of around 40 metres (130 feet). Flow continues all year, yet it looks most powerful after the rains.

Surroundings: Forested hills wrap around the area, and a scenic nature trail of roughly 5 kilometres invites slow walks. Wildlife and plants are typical of the northern highlands.

Why visit: The elegant, tiered falls and the deep rumble as water strikes the rocks make it a favourite for photographers, walkers, and campers. It is a calm spot that still impresses with scale and sound.

Location and Access

Where: Doi Kaeo Subdistrict, Chom Thong District, Chiang Mai Province (with some links to nearby Lamphun Province). The national park covers about 553 square kilometres and borders Doi Inthanon National Park.

How to get there: From Chiang Mai City: Drive south on Highway 108 to Chom Thong, about 80–100 km, 1.5–2 hours. Turn right near the district office or Sop Tia Temple, then follow the signs or use GPS to the Mae Tia campsite. Public transport: Take a bus from Chiang Mai to Chom Thong or Hot, then hire a local vehicle or songthaew to reach the trailhead. Park entrance: The Ob Luang National Park headquarters sits nearby. Visitors sometimes receive a fun crane stamp in their passports as a keepsake.

Trail: A moderate walk of 1–2 km from the parking or campsite brings you to the viewpoint. The path is straightforward but can be slick, so wear sturdy shoes.

Practical Information

Entrance fee: National park rates apply, 40 THB for Thai adults (20 THB for children); 300 THB for foreign adults (150 THB for children). Camping is extra, around 30–60 THB per person per night.

Best time: October to December offers a strong flow and pleasant weather. The hot months from March to May see lower water levels.

Facilities: Simple campsites, toilets, and a small visitor centre. Reserve camping in advance via the Department of National Parks website (portal.dnp.go.th) or the park’s Facebook page, as weekends can be busy.

Activities: Walking, birdwatching, swimming in natural pools when conditions are safe, and photography. Nearby sights include Op Luang Canyon with bamboo rafting, plus other waterfalls such as Mae Bua Kham (about 50 metres high) and Mae Chon (about 80 metres wide).

Check the Ob Luang National Park Facebook page or call the Department of National Parks hotline at +66 53 351 070 for the latest opening news. Late monsoon weather can cause sudden surges, so keep an eye on forecasts and avoid solo visits during rain.

Planning a trip to Chiang Mai’s wild side? Mae Tia Waterfall rewards the effort with raw, unspoilt beauty. For more photos and trip ideas, search #MaeTiaWaterfall on social media.

