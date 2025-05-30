Border Patrol Taskforce in Chiang Mai Seizes 2 Million Meth Pills

CHIANG MAI – Officers from Border Patrol Police Company 335, working with the Chaiyanupap Task Force, stopped a drug shipment along the Chiang Dao border in Chiang Mai late at night.

They seized 15 large sacks of methamphetamine pills, with a total of more than 2,000,000 pills. The traffickers dropped the bags and ran into the forest as soon as they saw the police.

Police and soldiers patrolling the border between Thailand and Myanmar near Ban Mae Ja Nuea, in Chiang Dao district, spotted about 10 people moving quickly through the forest, carrying heavy sacks on their backs.

The officers announced themselves and attempted to search the group, but the suspects used the darkness and their knowledge of the area to escape. Police stayed in control of the area overnight and returned to search the scene in the morning.

They found 15 modified backpacks filled with methamphetamine pills. Eight sacks contained 200,000 pills each, totalling 1,600,000 pills. The other seven sacks had 100,000 pills each, adding another 700,000. The final count reached 2,300,000 pills.

Earlier, Border Patrol Region 3 had warned Company 335 about possible drug shipments in this area, from Ban Kaenoi to Ban Mae Ja Nuea. Officers set up patrols along known routes. Their preparation helped them intercept this large batch of drugs.

All seized drugs were handed over to investigators at Na Wai Police Station in Chiang Dao. Officers are now following up according to the law.

