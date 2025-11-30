Massive Beer Heist in Hat Yai Linked to Organised Crime Syndicate

SONGKHLA – Police arrested six men on Saturday, identified only as Charoon, Prasin, Mongkol, Warinthorn, Suchat, and Piyapong, after they allegedly broke into parked freight railcars at Hat Yai railway station and stole a large quantity of Chang beer.

They are accused of taking more than 60 crates of beer and over 7,500 beer boxes from four containers, with the total loss estimated at more than 4 million baht. During questioning, the group reportedly told officers that the theft was linked to a wider criminal network.

They claimed they had been hired by an “influential figure” and suggested that several other people were involved.

Police are continuing the investigation and say they intend to track down and arrest the remaining suspects connected to the operation.

Authorities have charged the six with theft under criminal conspiracy laws, including offences related to stealing during a flood emergency and damaging protective barriers set up to safeguard property.

In a separate case, another group of thieves targeted a Boon Rawd Brewery distribution centre and stole multiple cases of Leo and Singha beer.

Piti Bhirombhakdi, executive vice-president of Boon Rawd Brewery, told Thai Media that the priority is to support residents affected by the disaster, adding that the company will pursue legal action at a later stage.

Large parts of Hat Yai have been submerged since 20 November, with some neighbourhoods recording more than two metres of water. Thousands of residents remain on upper floors or in temporary shelters as criminal gangs take advantage of empty streets and slow emergency response.

Reported incidents include:

22 November: A 7-Eleven on Niphat Uthit 2 Road was looted by about 30 masked men who arrived by boat; the cash till and entire cigarette display were taken.

A 7-Eleven on Niphat Uthit 2 Road was looted by about 30 masked men who arrived by boat; the cash till and entire cigarette display were taken. 23 November: Two gold shops in the Kim Yong market area were robbed of more than 200 baht’s worth of jewellery after armed men threatened staff with rifles.

Two gold shops in the Kim Yong market area were robbed of more than 200 baht’s worth of jewellery after armed men threatened staff with rifles. 24 November: A Big C superstore on Kanchanawanit Road stripped of electronics, alcohol, and instant noodles.

A Big C superstore on Kanchanawanit Road stripped of electronics, alcohol, and instant noodles. 25 November: A pharmacy on Thammanoonvithi Road emptied of medicines and baby formula.

Residents say these are only the incidents that reach the news, and many thefts on side streets and small shops go unreported.

Volunteer Rescue Team Robbed At Gunpoint In Hat Yai

One of the most shocking cases took place on the evening of 25 November in the so-called “District 8” area behind Central Festival shopping mall. This low-lying neighbourhood is almost entirely underwater and has gained a reputation as a lawless zone.

A 12-person volunteer team from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation was travelling by boat to hand out food, drinking water, and medicine when a group of about eight speedboats surrounded them. Witnesses say around 25 armed men were involved.

“They shone torches in our faces and told us to stop,” said rescue volunteer Somsak “Lek” Chaidet, 38, still visibly shaken as he described the ordeal. “They aimed guns at our heads, real assault rifles, and ordered us to give them everything.

They took our boats, our engines, all the aid supplies, even our mobile phones and wallets. One of them said, ‘This is District 8 territory now. No one comes in without paying tax.”

The group had to swim through chest-deep water to reach safer ground. No shots were fired, but the emotional toll has been heavy. Several rescue foundations have since halted night operations in the area because staff fear further attacks.

