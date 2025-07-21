Drunk Driver Crashes into Police Truck, Injuring Himself and the Police Officer

NONTHABURI – In the early hours of Sunday, a man driving drunk crashed into a parked police patrol truck outside a convenience store. The impact injured two people. Authorities later confirmed the driver’s blood alcohol level was well over the legal limit.

The accident happened around 1:20 am on Kanchanaphisek Road, near Soi Wat Lat Pla Duk in Bang Rak Phatthana, Bang Bua Thong district. At the time, police had stationed their truck to conduct a routine stop. One officer had stepped out to sign in at a checkpoint.

A black Toyota Altis driven by a 36-year-old man, known as Mr Korn, crashed into the back of the stationary police pickup, damaging both vehicles. Police Lance Corporal Krisanath Komonworathat, 35, who was in the patrol truck, suffered a back injury. The driver complained of chest pain.

Rescue crews from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation arrived quickly and took both injured men to Bang Bua Thong Hospital. A breath test showed Mr Korn’s blood alcohol level was 181mg%, well over what the law allows.

Lance Corporal Krisanath explained he and his superior, Pol Sub-Lt Yongyut Fakcharoen, were conducting their patrol with lights on. Just minutes after Yongyut stepped out to register the stop, the Toyota crashed into their vehicle.

Police have documented the incident and taken Mr Korn for a thorough medical check. They will question him as part of the investigation, and drunk driving charges are likely.

In Thailand, drunk driving is treated as a serious crime, especially during high-risk holidays like Songkran and New Year. Here’s an up-to-date overview of laws, penalties, and enforcement as of July 2025.

Driving Drunk in Thailand

Most drivers : The legal limit is 0.05% (50mg per 100ml of blood) for those with a full Thai licence held for more than five years.

: The legal limit is 0.05% (50mg per 100ml of blood) for those with a full Thai licence held for more than five years. Higher risk groups : The limit drops to 0.02% (20mg per 100ml) for drivers under 20, those with a temporary licence (1–2 years), or those without a valid licence, on a suspended licence, or driving an unauthorized vehicle.

: The limit drops to 0.02% (20mg per 100ml) for drivers under 20, those with a temporary licence (1–2 years), or those without a valid licence, on a suspended licence, or driving an unauthorized vehicle. Professional drivers: These drivers must have zero alcohol in their system.

How Police Test for Alcohol

Breath tests : Police regularly stop drivers at checkpoints, especially during festivals, to check for alcohol using breathalyzers.

: Police regularly stop drivers at checkpoints, especially during festivals, to check for alcohol using breathalyzers. Other tests : Starting September 20, 2024, if a driver refuses a breath test, police may collect urine samples (with consent and under secure conditions) or take the driver to a hospital for a blood test.

: Starting September 20, 2024, if a driver refuses a breath test, police may collect urine samples (with consent and under secure conditions) or take the driver to a hospital for a blood test. Refusing a test: Refusing to cooperate is considered the same as being over the limit and carries the same penalties.

Penalties for Drunk Driving

Punishments depend on how serious the offence is, whether it’s a first or repeat offence, and whether there were injuries or deaths.

First offences : Fine between 5,000 and 20,000 THB (about $140–USD 560) Up to one year in jail Licence suspension of at least six months, sometimes permanent loss of licence

: Repeat offences (within two years) : Fine between 50,000 and 100,000 THB (about $1,400–$USD 2,800 Up to two years in jail Licence suspension for at least two years or permanent revocation

: Causing harm or death : Causing injuries: 1–5 years in jail, 20,000–120,000 THB fine, minimum 6-month suspension Causing death: 3–10 years in jail, 20,000–120,000 THB fine, possible permanent loss of licence

: Other actions : Courts may require community service or alcohol education Vehicles can be confiscated in severe cases Repeat offenders may get breathalyzers fitted to their vehicles, though this is still rare

:

Challenges with Enforcement

Inconsistent policing : Enforcement is not always strict, especially in tourist spots like Pattaya, where some officers may take bribes.

: Enforcement is not always strict, especially in tourist spots like Pattaya, where some officers may take bribes. Tourists unaware : Many visitors don’t know the strict limits or expect leniency. Foreigners face the same consequences, and a conviction can result in deportation or visa bans.

: Many visitors don’t know the strict limits or expect leniency. Foreigners face the same consequences, and a conviction can result in deportation or visa bans. Accident rates: Drunk driving is behind a large share of road crashes in Thailand, especially during festivals. For example, over 7,800 drunk-driving cases were reported in just one week over the New Year 2023–2024.

Other Points to Keep in Mind

Insurance : Most Thai car insurance policies do not cover accidents caused by drunk driving, so offenders must pay for all damages.

: Most Thai car insurance policies do not cover accidents caused by drunk driving, so offenders must pay for all damages. Culture : While Thailand has a lively nightlife, authorities are increasing checks, especially around holidays.

: While Thailand has a lively nightlife, authorities are increasing checks, especially around holidays. Alcohol laws : Passengers cannot drink in vehicles (even unopened drinks are allowed), fines up to 5,000 THB Drinking in public spaces such as temples, parks, or petrol stations is illegal, with jail time or a fine of up to 10,000 THB. You must be at least 20 years old to drink, and underage drinking can mean a fine.e

:

Helpful Tips

Never drink and drive : Even a small amount can push you over the limit, especially if your BAC must stay below 0.02%. Use taxis, ride apps like Grab, or public transport.

: Even a small amount can push you over the limit, especially if your BAC must stay below 0.02%. Use taxis, ride apps like Grab, or public transport. Carry documents : Always have your driving licence (Thai or International) and a copy of your passport, as police checks are common.

: Always have your driving licence (Thai or International) and a copy of your passport, as police checks are common. Stay updated: Check current laws, as rules can change, particularly during holiday seasons. If you face charges, speak to a lawyer familiar with Thai law.

For more details, penalties, or legal advice, consult a local firm like Siam Legal or ThaiLawOnline.

Reminder: Laws can change, so always check for the latest regulations. If you need legal help, contact a qualified Thai attorney.

Related News: