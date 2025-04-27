Massive Drug Seizure in Chiang Rai, Over 5 Million Meth Pills Seized

On Saturday, officers from the border police and the Pha Muang Task Force in Mae Fa Luang district, Chiang Rai, carried out a major drug bust, seizing approximately 5,400,000 methamphetamine pills.

Acting on a tip-off, Mr. Anon Khankam, District Chief and Head of the Administrative Management Group of Mae Fah Luang District, ordered security volunteers to patrol the area near the Thai-Myanmar border in Pa Sang Sung village, Thoet Thai subdistrict.

Late at night, officials spotted a group of about 20 people moving rucksacks made from fertiliser sacks, wrapped in black plastic, to a white Isuzu MU-X parked on a border road. Security volunteers signalled for a search, but the group fired guns at officers.

The clash lasted over ten minutes, with officers taking cover and returning fire. No officers were hurt.

After the shooting stopped, the suspects escaped into the forest, likely crossing back into Myanmar. Officers searched the area and found two fertiliser sacks containing about 400,000 methamphetamine pills, a black bag with a 7.62mm magazine and bullets, a power bank, and a pair of black sandals.

The suspects’ vehicle drove away but was stopped by officers about three kilometres from the scene. The driver abandoned the car and fled into the forest. Inside, officers found 25 more fertiliser sacks, also packed with methamphetamine. In total, authorities seized 27 sacks holding about 5,400,000 methamphetamine tablets.

Because of the risk of armed groups trying to recover the drugs, officials called for backup from the military, border patrol police, and local police. The seized drugs were secured at the Mae Fa Luang District Police Station.

In other related Chiang Rai News, police in Mae Chan, Chiang Rai, responded after the village head reported a man behaving strangely in a hut at the edge of the village. The man, believed to be mentally unwell and armed, had been staying there for two days. His presence worried locals, so police, border patrol, and military personnel went to check on the situation.

When officers arrived, they found the man showing signs of mental illness. He refused to let anyone approach and became agitated, insisting he was a Naga spirit and even stuck out his tongue at the officers. Police managed to restrain him, but he kept chanting what he said was the Naga’s language. To calm him, officers pretended to bless water and gave it to him to drink and pour on himself. This seemed to help him settle down.

The man was identified as a 43-year-old from Nam Rob, Lan Sak district, Uthai Thani. Officers found several knives in his bag. They took him to Mae Chan Hospital for a medical check and contacted his family to organise ongoing care.

