Chiang Rai Singhaklai House to Feature Crooked River Exhibition

CHIANG RAI – Singhaklai house, ModChanaPhai Foundation, cordially invites all to attend the opening ceremony of the “Crooked River Maenam Kok” art exhibition. The show features five creative artists who offer reflections and hope for this vital river in Chiang Rai.

Opening Ceremony on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 4:00 PM, presided by Khun Tuenjai Deetes, former Senator of Chiang Rai Province and founder of the Hill Area and Community Development Foundation (HADF) at Singhaklai house, ModChanaPhai Foundation, Chiang Rai, and Special Event: Live floral arrangement performance by Somchai Chuensuangjit, the Floral Artist

“Crooked River Maenam Kok” exhibition showcases diverse media and perspectives from five artists: Somchai Chuensuangjit, Angkrit Ajchariyasophon, Woraphot Bunkhwamdi, Wanchai Phutthawarin, and Akapong Jaibun.

The exhibition invites the audience to explore, touch, see, listen, and feel, piecing together meaning through their experiences with the Kok River—a waterway steeped in history yet currently facing modern crises.

Wanchai Phutthawarin’s photography serves as the inspiration for the 40 paintings by Angkrit Ajchariyasophon. The two artists also collaborated on a jigsaw series displayed on wooden sculptures crafted by Akapong Jaibun, an artist and wood designer.

Sounds of Nature: The audience is invited to listen to “Sound from the River,” a recording we may never have truly paused to listen to, by Woraphot Bunkhwamdi, a nature sound recordist. Experience sensory delight through the art of floral arrangement by Somchai Chuensuangjit.

This exhibition opens a space for dialogue about the Kok River through art and the perspectives of the audience. This collaboration helps to frame the identity of the Kok River more clearly and broadly, projecting reality, hope, and the dream of possible change.

Proceeds from the sale of the works, after deducting expenses, will be donated to the Hill Area and Community Development Foundation (HADF) to support their vital work for the Kok River.

Woraphot Bunkhwamdi

Woraphot holds a Master of Science degree in Biology from Chiang Mai University.

He currently works as a freelance naturalist, as well as a natural sound recorder, ornithologist, and a member of the nature documentary film crew for ThaiPBS. He is also the head of Praisan, a project to collect natural sounds from pristine areas across Thailand, supported by the Thai Media Fund (The Fund for the Development of Safe and Creative Media).

Wanchai graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts with a major in Thai Art and a specialization in Thai Painting. He currently works as a freelance photographic artist

He has previously participated in the annual exhibitions of Art Bridge, Chiang Rai (Khua Silpa). Most recently, he served as the photographer documenting the artworks for the Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023.

The exhibition will be on view from November 29, 2025, until January 31, 2026. Gallery open 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Closed Every Monday

Singhaklai House, Chiang Rai

Singhaklai House (บ้านสิงหไคล) is a historic landmark and cultural hub in the heart of Chiang Rai, northern Thailand. Built in 1922, this colonial-style brick building—originally known as the OMF (Overseas Missionary Fellowship) Missionary House—was designed by Canadian Presbyterian missionary Dr. William A. Briggs, who led the local mission from 1900 to 1918 and helped establish the area’s first hospital.

Now restored and over 100 years old, it serves as the headquarters for the Modchanaphai Foundation (มูลนิธิมดชนะภัย), focusing on architecture education, disaster resilience (especially flood prevention along the Kok River), and community art initiatives. It’s a prime spot to experience Chiang Rai’s blend of history, creativity, and UNESCO Creative City of Design vibes, with easy access to nearby sites like Wat Phra Singh and the old city hall.

For more info www.facebook.com/singhaklaihouse, instagram.com/singhaklaihouse/

