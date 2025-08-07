Mae Sai Chiang Rai Holds Big Cleaning Day After Recent Flooding

CHIANG RAI – On Wednesday, Volunteers, soldiers, police, community leaders and locals participated in a Big Cleaning Day campaign in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. They removed mud and debris carried by floodwater, clearing roads and city walkways.

The group worked along the route from the Uncle Khon Wood Market to the Baan Pha Muang Daeng community, as well as along the road past Uncle Khon School and Market, including Soi 3. At the same time, the Royal Thai Army’s engineering unit added a second row of large sandbags (big bags) to reinforce flood defences.

Recent floods had caused water to pour in through damaged spots in the barriers, especially from the Sailom Joy Market and the row of shophouses on the right side of the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai.

From the Saichon Building to the Koh Sai Village Shrine, several tall riverside buildings had developed cracks and subsidence due to powerful water currents washing away soil beneath them.

Ms Patyada Theeraprachsakun, a forward command representative in Mae Sai, explained that five days earlier, strong river currents had swept large logs downstream, striking riverside buildings.

The force of the water had carved out or damaged the ground under these structures. Initial checks revealed seven areas where the damage was evident, and the army’s engineering team had to intervene as soon as water started to leak into buildings.

Previously, the engineering team in Mae Sai had attempted to seal leaking spots in the buildings with steel plates and sandbags. Now, they have changed the plan by adding another protective layer of big bags outside the shophouses.

These sandbags are arranged in single, double and triple rows, with a large plastic sheet underneath to stop water slipping through the seams.

The extra sandbag barriers now run from the Saichon Building to the five-way intersection at the Koh Sai Village shrine. Another section stretches from there to Koh Sai Temple.

This added layer acts as a new wall to help keep floodwater away from the inner parts of Mae Sai district and the low-lying homes in the area.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Center, Meteorological Department, has issued a warning for the upper northern region, with a 70% chance of heavy rain. The public is urged to closely monitor the situation.

