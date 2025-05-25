Chiang Rai Family Mourns the Death of Nurse Murdered in Koh Samui

CHIANG RAI – The family of Anchulee Wongmuang, a 36-year-old nurse who was brutally murdered in her dormitory apartment in Koh Samui, was brought home to Chiang Rai. Loved ones gathered at Wat Chiang Yuen to hold funeral rites, overwhelmed with grief as they said their final goodbyes.

The cremation is set for 27 May at Den Ha crematorium, with family and friends deeply mourning her loss.

Anchulee’s father, Nakarin Wongmuang, 56, has taken charge of the funeral arrangements. He said he received the devastating news about his daughter on 21 May, early in the morning. He is determined to see the case through, no matter how difficult it gets.

If justice falls short, he said he will pursue the matter himself. He stressed that he cannot forgive the person responsible, saying his daughter was kind and well-liked by everyone. They used to chat often, and only days before, she had sent him some seaweed snacks to try.

He hadn’t even finished them before this tragedy struck.

Nakarin described his anger, saying if the law is too soft and the offender walks free, he will keep seeking justice on his own. He does not believe someone capable of such an act deserves any mercy—even saying they aren’t fit even for the simplest tasks in life.

Thanyada Klomsoongnoen, 29, Anchulee’s cousin, said the crime was planned and intentional. She said the family cannot and will not forgive the person responsible. She dismissed any suggestion that it was unintentional, pointing to the details of the case as proof.

The family is left heartbroken and wants the punishment to fit the crime—life for a life.

