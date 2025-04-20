Tragedy Strikes: Six-Year-Old Drowns in Chiang Rai Village Pond

Chiang Rai – On Friday police and rescue workers, doctors, and forensic staff where summoned to the Ban Nong Dan village after received a report of a child drowning. The child allegedly drowned in a private pond, about 20 by 30 metres and four to five metres deep.

When authorities arrived the found local residents gathered around the pond, and the boy’s mother, devastated. The child, known as “Cee”, was six years old and lived in Ban Nong Dan with his mother.

Rescue teams from two local foundations searched for about 20 minutes but couldn’t find him due to the pond’s depth. Divers then arrived, and within a minute of entering the water, they found the boy’s body about five metres from the edge, at a depth of about four metres.

Mr. Anusorn Intawong, head of the Siam Chiang Rai Rescue Foundation, explained that after getting the emergency call at 4:30 p.m., he sent teams and divers to the site right away. They found the water was deep but calm, making it easier to find the child once divers arrived.

He mentioned that the child’s mother wasn’t home that day, so the boy and his friends went to the pond, not knowing how deep it was.

He urged parents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children, especially during the hot season when kids often want to swim. He said that children can be drawn to water without understanding the dangers, and just a brief lapse in supervision can lead to tragedy.

People at the scene, including the boy’s friends, shared that the the boy and his mother had recently moved to the area. The children knew about the pond because they had explored it before.

While Cee’s mother was out, the kids decided to go fishing in the late morning. They were sent home after the pond’s owner spotted them, but the group of four—one girl aged 12, two boys aged 11 and 8, and Cee—returned after the owner left.

The six-year-old tried to swim in the deeper part of the pond and encouraged the eight-year-old to join. The older boy refused and pulled away. Soon after, the younger boy slipped under the water. The other children ran for help, and adults joined the search.

Police will review eyewitness accounts and confirm the timeline. After the autopsy the boy’s body will be returned to his mother for funeral services.

According to Chiang Rai police many drownings happen when children are left unsupervised, can’t swim, or when there are no barriers like fences around ponds. In Chiang Rai, families often face money problems and farm near water, so kids spend more time close to open ponds and streams.

In March, a heartbreaking accident took place in Mae Chan, Chiang Rai. Thitiporn Sirirat, who had just turned ten, drowned in a pond on a rubber farm on her birthday. Her grandmother tried to save her but almost drowned as well.

Drowning is one of the top causes of death among Thai children under 15. From 2000 to 2018, more than 22,700 cases were reported across the country—about 1,300 each year.

In Chiang Rai, the problem is worse because many people live in rural areas with lots of open water and floods during certain seasons. A study from 2015 to 2019 found that almost 59% of drowning victims were under six years old.

The number of cases goes up in April during the summer when kids spend more time outside.

