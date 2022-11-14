US, Japan, & South Korea Vow A Coordinated Response To North Korea’s Threat

(CTN NEWS) – Cambodia: Phnom Penh, President Biden, the heads of Japan and South Korea, and others on Sunday pledged to respond in unison and concert to North Korea’s ominous nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Mr. Biden said the three-way alliance is “even more important than it’s ever been” at a time when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.

Before the three of them sat down on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, Mr. Biden had multiple sessions with the leaders of Japan’s Fumio Kishida and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol.

The American president started off by expressing sympathy for the crowd surge that occurred during Halloween celebrations in Seoul and resulted in the deaths of more than 150 people, stating that the U.S. had suffered alongside South Korea.

Although Mr. Biden stated that the three leaders would also talk about improving supply chains and maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait while building on the countries’ support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

The meeting was primarily focused on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent escalations.

“We face real challenges, but our countries are more aligned than ever, more prepared to take on those challenges than ever,” Mr. Biden said. “So I look forward to deepening the bonds of cooperation between our three countries.”

Yoon and Kishida spoke against North Korea’s continuous hostility, including its recent launch of dozens of missiles.

The intercontinental ballistic missile launch, which occurred ten days ago and led to evacuation alerts in northern Japan, comes as the allies issue a dire threat that the isolated nation will perform its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks.

Through an interpreter, Yoon commented on the crowd surge in Seoul’s Itaewon area, saying: “At a time when South Koreans are weeping in deep sadness, North Korea went ahead with such provocations which expose naked the Kim Jong Un regime’s true intentions.”

Mr. Biden will use the discussions to improve the three nations’ coordinated response to the threats posed by North Korea, also known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, according to U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan, who spoke to reporters on Saturday.

He said he would like to see “more trilateral security cooperation” between the three nations.

“That’s especially true in regards to the DPRK given the threat and challenge we all share, but it’s also more generally regarding our ability to cooperate to advance regional peace and stability as a whole.”

As the North continues to demonstrate its weapons, tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen sharply recently. At the same time, the United States and South Korea have intensified their combined defence exercises.

The final day of the joint air force drills known as “Vigilant Storm” saw two B-1B bombers train with four F-16 fighter jets from the United States and four F-35 jets from South Korea, according to the South Korean military earlier this month.

The bombers had not been deployed to the Korean Peninsula since December 2017. A total of over 240 warplanes, including modern F-35 fighter fighters from both nations, participated in the drill.

In retaliation, North Korea conducted a large-scale warplane invasion of its land.

The North Korean regime has allegedly ignored numerous calls from the Biden administration to engage in negotiations without holding it to any restrictions on its ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

The vice president plans to ask Xi to use China’s unique influence over North Korea to curb its aggressive behaviour as part of what are expected to be wide-ranging discussions at the Group of 20 meeting in Bali.

According to Sullivan on Saturday, China “has an interest in playing a helpful role in curbing North Korea’s worst tendencies.” “Of course, it is up to them whether or not they do so.”

According to Mr. Biden, he and Xi have “always had straightforward exchanges,” which has prevented either of them from “miscalculating” their objectives. He said this to reporters on Sunday.

They meet just a few weeks after the Community Party congress in Beijing, where Xi won a record-breaking third term as leader and further solidified his hold on China’s political system.

Mr. Biden said of Xi, “His circumstances altered, to speak the obvious, at home.” After Democrats retained control of the Senate in the midterm elections, Mr. Biden insisted that his party had done the same. He added, “I know I’m coming in stronger.”

The leaders’ first in-person meeting since Mr. Biden’s election will take place on Monday. U.S. officials are hopeful the face-to-face summit would permit progress on issues of mutual concern and, more importantly, a clear awareness of each other’s limitations.

U.S. officials have previously voiced dissatisfaction that lower-level Chinese officials have failed to speak for Xi.

Mr. Biden remarked, “I know him well, and he knows me. We need to determine the red lines and what matters most to each of us over the course of the next two years.”

As president, Mr. Biden has repeatedly criticized China for mistreating Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, its crackdown on Hong Kong democracy activists, its coercive trade practices, its military provocations against Taiwan, and disagreements over how Russia should conduct its conflict with Ukraine.

Beijing eventually hoped to unite Taiwan with the communist mainland. Thus, Xi’s government has condemned the Biden administration’s approach toward Taiwan as endangering China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As Beijing attempts to surpass the United States as the world’s largest economy, the Chinese president has also suggested that Washington wants to muzzle Beijing’s burgeoning influence.

Additionally, Mr. Biden had a brief conversation with Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, who had requested his own meeting with Xi this week to have the Chinese sanctions against his nation loosened.

