UNGA Suspends Russia From The Human Rights Council

During its meeting on Thursday, _(UNGA) the United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend the Russian delegation from the Human Rights Council. According to the voting results, 93 votes were cast in favor, 24 votes against, and 58 abstained.

The UNGA, in a draft of the resolution, stated that the General Assembly would “suspend the rights of membership in the Human Rights Council of a member of the Council that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights.”

UNGA is set to vote Thursday to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council

For Russia to be removed from the UN Security Council by the UNGA, two-thirds of the General Assembly needed to vote in favor.

Zhang Jun, the Chinese ambassador to the United Nations, said before the vote that the country would vote against the move.

Speaking at the UNGA on Thursday, Zhang said that “dealing with the membership of the Human Rights Council in such a way would set a dangerous precedent” and “produce serious consequences.”

“China expresses its determination to work with all parties in the same direction so as to create opportunities for peace and prospects for negotiation. It is the Chinese government’s intention to continue to hold an objection and neutral stance and to play a constructive, responsible role regarding this matter,” Zhang added.

