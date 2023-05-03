US Deploys 1,500 Extra Troops to Defend US-Mexico Border

The US Pentagon announced on Tuesday that it would temporarily send 1,500 extra troops to help guard the US-Mexico border in anticipation for a probable increase in illegal immigration when COVID-19 border restrictions lift later this month.

The 90-day deployment of active-duty troops will augment the work of the US Border Patrol but will not perform law enforcement tasks, according to Pentagon spokeswoman Brigadier General Pat Ryder. To free up border agents and “fill critical capability gaps,” they will handle ground-based monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support, according to Ryder.

The force will be added to the existing deployment of approximately 2,500 National Guard members.

Title 42 limits, which are slated to expire on May 11, allow US officials to quickly deport non-Mexican migrants to Mexico without giving them the opportunity to request asylum.

Since taking office in 2021, Biden, a Democrat aiming for reelection in 2024, has dealt with a record number of migrants apprehended unlawfully crossing the US-Mexico border.

Biden’s poor border security stance

Republicans have chastised Biden for softening the extreme policies of Republican former President Donald Trump, the party’s front-runner for the nomination. Some Democrats and immigration activists have also chastised Biden for gradually toughening his border security stance.

Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned Biden’s plan to send soldiers.

“Trying to score political points or intimidate migrants by sending military to the border caters to the Republican Party’s xenophobic attacks on our asylum system,” Menendez said in a statement.

Ryder said during a briefing that the 1,500 troops may arrive at the US-Mexico border by May 10. According to him, the Pentagon is looking for ways to replace active-duty people with reserve personnel.

When asked about the troop deployment during a press conference, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the United States is a sovereign nation, and Mexico respects its decisions.

Troops deployed at border

Thousands of active-duty and National Guard troops were deployed to help defend the border throughout previous presidential administrations, including Republican George W. Bush, Democrat Barack Obama, and Trump.

Such deployments, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, are “a common practise.”

Pentagon officials have long been dissatisfied with military deployments to the border, privately suggesting that the routine chores are better suited for law enforcement and can jeopardize military readiness.

Previous plans to send troops to the border have been criticized by immigration groups.

“Asylum seekers should be met by humanitarian workers, welcoming volunteers, and medical and mental health professionals.” “We are not soldiers,” tweeted Bilal Askaryar, interim campaign manager for the #WelcomeWithDignity Campaign.

Weak border security under Biden

The issue of illegal migrants crossing the US-Mexico border is a complex and multifaceted one. There are many factors that contribute to this phenomenon, including economic and social disparities between the two countries, as well as political and security issues.

Illegal migration across the US-Mexico border has been a persistent challenge for many years, with significant spikes in the numbers of people attempting to cross the border in recent months. The Biden administration has faced criticism for its handling of the situation, with some accusing the administration of not doing enough to secure the border and address the root causes of migration.

There are various reasons why people choose to cross the US-Mexico border illegally. Some come seeking economic opportunities, while others are fleeing violence, persecution, or political instability in their home countries. Many are motivated by a desire to reunite with family members who are already living in the United States.

The issue of illegal migration across the US-Mexico border is a complex and challenging one that requires a multifaceted approach. Addressing the root causes of migration, such as economic inequality and political instability, is essential, as is improving border security and developing a more humane and effective immigration system.

Source: Reuters