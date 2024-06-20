Two climate alarmists were detained on Wednesday for using orange cornflour to temporarily paint Stonehenge orange on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England.

According to a press release from the coalition Just Stop Oil, which organised the event, the Stonehenge rally is part of a larger effort to persuade the incoming UK government to sign “a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.”

On the podcast PoliticsJOE, Just Stop Oil spokesman James Skeet emphasised the organization’s belief that the orange cornflour will wash off the prehistoric monument in a few days.

He identified the demonstrators as Niamh Lynch, a 21-year-old Oxford University student, and Rajan Naidu, 73, from Birmingham.

“The orange cornflour we used to create an eye-catching spectacle will soon wash away with the rain, but the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the climate and ecological crisis will not,” Lynch stated in a press release.

The Wiltshire Police said they arrested two persons on suspicion of destroying the ancient monument, but did not reveal their names.

On Wednesday, English Heritage, the charity that maintains hundreds of historic sites, and UK MPs chastised Just Stop Oil for their conduct.

“Obviously, this is extremely upsetting, and our curators are investigating the extent of the damage,” English Heritage wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “More updates to follow but the site remains open.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak informed news organisations, including the Guardian, that defacing Stonehenge was a “disgraceful act of vandalism to one of the UK’s and the world’s oldest and most important monuments.”

About Stonehenge

Stonehenge, the renowned stone circle in England, has enthralled people for generations. Built circa 2500 BC, it is a historical conundrum. Those gigantic stones, some weighing up to 25 tonnes, did not arise out of thin air.

People most likely transported them with logs and ropes. It wasn’t a quick job either. It took hundreds of years and a significant amount of manpower. The site’s alignment with the sun at solstices shows that it was an ancient calendar.

Some say it was a burial site, while others believe it was a place of healing. Regardless of the theories, no one knows for certain.

Every year, thousands of people travel to witness this ancient treasure and try to unravel its mysteries. Stonehenge is a symbol of human ingenuity and mystery.

Source:VORNews