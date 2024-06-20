Connect with us

Climate Alarmists Arrested for Spraying Stonehenge Orange
G7 Leaders Lend $50 Billion Russia's Money to Ukraine

Right-Wing Nationalist Parties Dominate EU Elections

France's Macron Calls Snap Election After Huge Losses in EU Elections

India's Narendra Modi Poised to Lose His Parliamentary Majority

Pakistan's Top Court Acquits Imran Khan of Leaking State Secrets Charge

Ukraine's Zelensky Accuses China of Disrupting Peace Summit

Global Unemployment to Decline Slightly In 2024 - UN Agency Reports

Pope Francis Apologises for "Faggotness" Comment

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Recovering Assassination Attempt

As US Looks to Seize Russia's Assets China Dumps US Treasury Bonds

Five Illegal Migrants Dead After Failed English Channel Crossing

UK to Send the First Migrant Flight to Rwanda in 10-12 Weeks

Amsterdam Tells Tourist to “Stay Away” as it Battles Mass Tourism

Climbers Turing Mount Everest into a Mountain of Garbage

Europol Raids JuicyFields Cannabis Platform Seizing 2.6 Billion Euros in Assets

"The Juice" OJ Simpson Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Pope Francis Calls Transition Surgery an Assault on Human Dignity

Planes Collide While on the Ground at Britain's Heathrow Airport

Russia Probes Possible US Links to Recent Terrorist Attacks

Spraying Stonehenge Orange
Stonehenge: Yahoo Image

Two climate alarmists were detained on Wednesday for using orange cornflour to temporarily paint Stonehenge orange on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England.

According to a press release from the coalition Just Stop Oil, which organised the event, the Stonehenge rally is part of a larger effort to persuade the incoming UK government to sign “a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.”

On the podcast PoliticsJOE, Just Stop Oil spokesman James Skeet emphasised the organization’s belief that the orange cornflour will wash off the prehistoric monument in a few days.

He identified the demonstrators as Niamh Lynch, a 21-year-old Oxford University student, and Rajan Naidu, 73, from Birmingham.

“The orange cornflour we used to create an eye-catching spectacle will soon wash away with the rain, but the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the climate and ecological crisis will not,” Lynch stated in a press release.

The Wiltshire Police said they arrested two persons on suspicion of destroying the ancient monument, but did not reveal their names.

On Wednesday, English Heritage, the charity that maintains hundreds of historic sites, and UK MPs chastised Just Stop Oil for their conduct.

“Obviously, this is extremely upsetting, and our curators are investigating the extent of the damage,” English Heritage wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “More updates to follow but the site remains open.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak informed news organisations, including the Guardian, that defacing Stonehenge was a “disgraceful act of vandalism to one of the UK’s and the world’s oldest and most important monuments.”

About Stonehenge

Stonehenge, the renowned stone circle in England, has enthralled people for generations. Built circa 2500 BC, it is a historical conundrum. Those gigantic stones, some weighing up to 25 tonnes, did not arise out of thin air.

People most likely transported them with logs and ropes. It wasn’t a quick job either. It took hundreds of years and a significant amount of manpower. The site’s alignment with the sun at solstices shows that it was an ancient calendar.

Some say it was a burial site, while others believe it was a place of healing. Regardless of the theories, no one knows for certain.

Every year, thousands of people travel to witness this ancient treasure and try to unravel its mysteries. Stonehenge is a symbol of human ingenuity and mystery.

Source:VORNews
The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

