Bipartisan Senate Advances Respect For Same-Sex Marriage Act By 62-37

(CTN NEWS) – On Wednesday, the Senate endorsed legislation to provide federal protection for Same-Sex Marriage and interracial marriages, moving the measure closer to becoming law with a bipartisan vote.

The 62-37 vote was a crucial support test for the Respect for Marriage Act. Twelve Republican senators backed the legislation, which easily cleared the 60-vote procedural hurdle.

After a bipartisan group of senators changed the bill to protect religious liberty, the drafters were confident the GOP would support it.

Republicans Who Voted For The Bill Include:

Missouri’s Roy Blunt

North Carolina’s Richard Burr

West Virginian Shelley Moore Capito

Maine’s Susan Collins

Iowan Joni Ernst

Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis

Alaskan Lisa Murkowski

Ohio’s Rob Portman

Utah’s Mitt Romney

Alaskan Dan Sullivan

North Carolina’s Thom Tillis

Indiana’s Todd Young

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moved to schedule Wednesday’s procedural vote shortly after the five senators involved in negotiations unveiled their amendments Monday.

When the 60-vote threshold is met, debate can begin on the measure, and the legislation is closer to being passed.

As the Senate advances the Respect for Marriage Act today, Schumer said, “we are taking a bold step toward greater equality and justice.”

Such an important piece of legislation will benefit so many Americans. Our country will be a better, fairer place as a result.”

According to Ohio Senator Rob Portman, who was among the Senate negotiators, marriage equality is already a settled issue for most Americans.

“With this legislation, we’ve shown that religious freedom and LGBTQ rights can coexist,” Portman said.

“We hope that with the changes we discussed today and agreed to, we can pass this legislation with the same overwhelming bipartisan majority we saw in the Houses of Representatives.

And therefore resolve this issue once and for all.”

As a result of the Respect for Marriage Act, Same-Sex Marriage and interracial are protected by requiring the recognition of valid marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

After Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court — and Democrats feared that a concurring opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas undermined high court decisions.

Protecting the right to Same-Sex Marriage— the bill easily passed the House in July with 47 Republican votes.

As some Republicans expressed concern that the legislation would endanger religious freedom, Schumer agreed to postpone a vote until after the midterm elections.

Among other things, the amendment ensures nonprofit religious organizations do not have to provide services, facilities, or goods to celebrate Same-Sex Marriage and protects religious freedom.

And conscience protections under federal law and the Constitution, including the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The bill also clarifies the federal government is not authorized to recognize polygamous marriage and protects any benefit or status a company may have so long as it does not arise from marriage.

“The amendment recognizes the importance of marriage, acknowledges that diverse beliefs and the people who hold them deserve respect, and affirms that couples.

Including same-sex couples and interracial couples, deserve the dignity, stability, and ongoing protection of marriage,” according to the bipartisan group.

With the amendment, the House must re-passed the bill before it reaches President Biden’s desk. The White House urged that the measure be passed.

According to the White House “budget office, marriage confers protection, dignity, and full participation in society.

Every married couple in the United States deserves the security of knowing that their marriage will be protected from discrimination.”

Before the procedural vote, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints endorsed the revised bill.

“We believe this is the best approach,” the Mormon church said.

We can foster greater understanding and heal relationships by preserving the principles and practices of religious freedom along with the rights of LGBTQ individuals.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 4.9 Shakes Anchorage

Iran To Help Russia Create Drones To Use In Ukraine War, Report Says