Sassa Suspends June Payments for Thousands of Beneficiaries

In cooperation with registered credit bureaus, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced that it will postpone June payments for over 210,000 social grant beneficiaries who are suspected of receiving income that was not accurately disclosed to the agency.

According to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi, these individuals are required to visit their nearest Sassa office for a grant review within 30 days of the notice date, as stated under Regulation 30 of the Social Assistance Act.

Sassa Suspends Social Grants Over Noncompliance

“Grants may be suspended for beneficiaries who fail to follow the process,” Letsatsi said. Continued noncompliance could lead to the permanent cancellation of their grants.

Sassa is legally required to be informed of any changes in the financial status of grant recipients, and all sources of income must be declared when applying, as per the Social Assistance Act and its regulations.

Letsatsi explained, “A violation of the act may require corrective action if the necessary requirements are not met.”

Ensuring Accuracy and Preventing Fraud

He added that the initiative is aimed at making sure beneficiaries report any changes to their financial situation and keep their personal information up to date.

“It also seeks to correct possible inclusion errors in the social security system,” he said. While a beneficiary may have been eligible for a grant when applying, changes in financial circumstances over time may render them ineligible.

Letsatsi also encouraged grant holders to upgrade from green bar-coded ID books to smart ID cards and to disclose any additional bank accounts to help reduce fraud risks.

“Sassa reiterates its zero-tolerance policy regarding fraud,” Letsatsi emphasized. “If any officials are found to have colluded with beneficiaries to defraud the system, immediate disciplinary and legal action will be taken to protect the agency’s integrity and prevent financial losses.”

SEE ALSO: China to Refinance RMB 3.7 Billion Loans to Pakistan by June to Support Foreign Reserves