Russia and Ukraine Will Hold Talks In Istanbul On Tuesday, Tayyip Erdogan Says

According to the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Tuesday.

The Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate announced in a statement on Sunday that during a phone call on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “took the decision that the next meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will be held in Istanbul.

Next round of Russia-Ukraine talks will be held in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Says

On Sunday, Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson for the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, told CNN International Anchor Becky Anderson that the talks will take place on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, David Arakhamia, the Ukrainian negotiator, said that the meeting would be held on Monday. Past negotiations have failed to produce any results.

According to the Turkish Presidency’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan readout of the call, Erdogan and Putin talked about Russia’s “latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war” and the recent negotiations between the two countries.

“During the meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed the importance of setting up a ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, as well as improving the humanitarian situation in the region, and stated that Turkey will continue its contribution in every capacity possible to this process,” the statement continued.

Related CTN News: