Qatar Won’t Invest In Russia Until There is Clarity On Stability, Says Foreign Minister

During an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, Qatar’s Foreign Minister said Qatar is not planning to increase its investments in Russia until there is a “better environment and more political stability.”

With the current situation, we are not contemplating any new investments there right now. Even in Europe, until we clarify the stability of the situation … Well, not the entire continent, but the areas where we sense tensions or we might have political risks because we have to analyze it from all sides,” Al-Thani told CNN on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) holds sizable investments in the Russian oil giant Rosneft, which Al-Thani said was a decision made based on “commercial assessment” and will not increase for the time being.

Although Qatar opposes any aggression or use of power against a sovereign country, the Emir says he has kept communication channels open with all parties. He said he spoke regularly with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to “offer our help and contribute to bringing an end to this war,” and was recently in Moscow meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to my understanding and my conversation with my counterpart in Russia, they are willing to engage on the demands they have made. Now the question is how far the Ukrainian government is willing to go on those demands… We should focus on having a ceasefire, humanitarian corridors, ensuring the humanitarian assistance gets to Ukraine and instead of fighting and disagreeing on the battlefield, we should be around the table.

Qatar has often played a mediation role in de-escalating conflicts and bringing adversaries together, especially between the United States and the Taliban and between the West and Iran over the JCPOA. CNN reported the Foreign Minister believes this policy is the best course.

