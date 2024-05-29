Connect with us

World News

Pope Francis Apologises for "Faggotness" Comment
Advertisement

World News

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Recovering Assassination Attempt

News Business World News

As US Looks to Seize Russia's Assets China Dumps US Treasury Bonds

World News

Five Illegal Migrants Dead After Failed English Channel Crossing

World News

UK to Send the First Migrant Flight to Rwanda in 10-12 Weeks

World News

Amsterdam Tells Tourist to “Stay Away” as it Battles Mass Tourism

News Learning World News

Climbers Turing Mount Everest into a Mountain of Garbage

World News

Europol Raids JuicyFields Cannabis Platform Seizing 2.6 Billion Euros in Assets

News Sports World News

"The Juice" OJ Simpson Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

World News

Pope Francis Calls Transition Surgery an Assault on Human Dignity

World News

Planes Collide While on the Ground at Britain's Heathrow Airport

World News

Russia Probes Possible US Links to Recent Terrorist Attacks

Legal News World News

School Boards in Canada Sue Social Media Giants Seeking $4bn in Damages

News World News

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Wins Temporary Reprieve From US Extradition

World News

Gunmen Who Killed 133 People in Moscow Captured Near Ukraine Border

News World News

Catherine, Princess of Wales 42 Announces She Has Cancer

World News

Gunmen Storm Concert in Moscow Killing at Least 40 and Injuring Over 100

World News

Ireland's First Openly Gay Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Quits

World News

Briton to Prohibit Foreign States from Owning British Newspapers

News Ukraine War World News

Putin Warns NATO Russia is Not Afraid of a Nuclear War

World News

Pope Francis Apologises for “Faggotness” Comment

Avatar of CTN News

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Pope Francis Calls Transition Surgery an Assault on Human Dignity
Pope Francis used the Italian term frociaggine: Reuters Image

Pope Francis, who has been widely quoted as using a highly disparaging term Faggotness to characterize gays in the seminary, did not intend to use homophobic terminology and apologized to anyone who was affected by it, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

“The Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he apologises to those who felt offended by the use of a term reported by others,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in an emailed statement.

On Monday, Italian media reported that Francis used the Italian term frociaggine, which roughly translates as “faggotness” or “faggotry,” when telling Italian bishops that he still opposed admitting gay persons to the priesthood.

The Italian political gossip website Dagospia was the first to publish the alleged event, which occurred on May 20 when the pontiff met with Italian bishops privately.

Bruni claimed Francis was “aware” of the reports.

The Vatican spokesman emphasized the pope’s commitment to a welcoming Church for all, where “nobody is useless, nobody is superfluous, (where) there is room for everyone.”

Francis, 87, has been credited with making significant advances to the LGBT community over his 11-year papacy, but his reported words shocked and alarmed even his fans.

In 2013, at the outset of his papacy, Francis famously said: “If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge?” Last year, he permitted priests to bless members of same-sex marriages, which sparked a significant conservative outcry.

Homosexuals in the Clergy

Homosexuality has long been a difficult issue in religious organizations. Many churches have severe policies against openly gay clergy members. However, several faiths are welcoming LGBTQ+ people into leadership positions.

For many years, LGBT clergy had to be discreet in order to preserve their jobs. The Catholic Church considers homosexual actions “intrinsically disordered” and prohibits openly gay persons from becoming priests. Recently, some Catholic dioceses expelled LGBTQ+ clergy who married partners.

Protestant churches take different viewpoints. Liberal denominations, like the Episcopal Church, the United Church of Christ, and some Lutheran synods, allow openly gay clergy. More conservative organizations, such as the Southern Baptist Convention, forbid it.

High-profile examples have pushed this argument to the forefront. In 2021, the United Methodist Church faced a rift on whether to continue its LGBTQ+ clergy ban. The election of openly lesbian Bishop Karen Oliveto in 2016 outraged conservatives.

As society advances in LGBTQ+ rights, churches are divided on whether to follow suit. Supporters say that homosexuality is natural and not sinful. Critics claim that the Bible forbids gay activity. The fight concerning LGBTQ+ clergy is likely to last for years.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis is the 266th pope of the Catholic Church and current head of the Holy See. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he’s the first Jesuit pope and first from the Americas.

Francis has emphasized social outreach, humility, and concern for the poor during his papacy. He’s spoken on issues like climate change, economic inequality, and sexual abuse within the Church. Despite some controversy, Francis remains a widely popular figure, known for his humble nature and call to service.

Source: Reuters

 

 
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies