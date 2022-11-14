World News
November 14 In History: The Marshall Team Died In A Crash
(CTN NEWS) – It is Monday, November 14, 2022, the 318th day of the year. The year has 47 days left.
The Marshall University football team and its coaching staff were killed when a chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashed while trying to land in West Virginia on November 14, 1970.
While it was drastically fictionalized, I found it to be a decent enough movie exploring various ways people cope with grief.
Some may not know (or remember) that the Marshall plane crash was the SECOND in about one month. In October 1970, Wichita State’s football team also died in a plane crash.
In the mid-80s, Wichita State gave up football. Marshall became a respected national program in the late 1990s and produced some decent NFL players (notably Randy Moss).
In November 14, 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as he rolled his Curtiss pusher off the sloping deck of the USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads.
On November 14, 1915, in Tuskegee, Alabama, educator Booker T. Washington died at 59.
On November 14, 1940, German planes destroyed most of the English town of Coventry during World War II.
On November 14, 1965, the U.S. Army began its first major military operation of the Vietnam War with the Battle of Ia Drang. On Nov. 18, both sides claimed victory in the battle between American troops and North Vietnamese forces.
On November 141972, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 1,000 for the first time, closing at 1,003.16.
On November 14, 1973, Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips at Westminster Abbey. (They divorced in 1992, and Anne remarried.)
On November 14, 1996, Michael Jackson married Debbie Rowe, his plastic surgeon’s nurse, in Sydney, Australia. In 1999, Rowe filed for divorce.
On November 141, 997, a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, sentenced Pakistani national Aimal Khan Kasi to death for shooting two CIA employees outside the agency’s headquarters. Aimal Khan Kasi was executed five years later on this date.
On November 14, 2013, Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger was sentenced to life in prison for his murderous reign during the 1970s and 1980s. (Bulger was killed on Oct. 30, 2018, hours after arriving at a federal prison in West Virginia.)
On November 14, 2020: Thousands of Donald Trump supporters rallied in Washington, D.C., after nightfall, refusing to accept Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
Ten Years Ago: President Barack Obama, in his first news conference since winning a second term, challenged congressional Republicans to let the nation’s wealthiest Americans pay higher taxes, saying that would ease the threat of another recession.
Five Years Ago: Three UCLA basketball players were detained in China for shoplifting.
One Year Ago: A 9-year-old Dallas boy became the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston nine days earlier.
Today’s Birthdays: Kathleen Hughes turns 94. Fred Haise, a former NASA astronaut, is 89 years old. Wendy Carlos is 83 years old. King Charles III of Britain is 74 years old. James Young (Styx) is 73 years old.
