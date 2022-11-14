(CTN NEWS) – It is Monday, November 14, 2022, the 318th day of the year. The year has 47 days left.

History’s Highlight of the Day: The Marshall University football team and its coaching staff were killed when a chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashed while trying to land in West Virginia on November 14, 1970.

While it was drastically fictionalized, I found it to be a decent enough movie exploring various ways people cope with grief. Some may not know (or remember) that the Marshall plane crash was the SECOND in about one month. In October 1970, Wichita State’s football team also died in a plane crash. In the mid-80s, Wichita State gave up football. Marshall became a respected national program in the late 1990s and produced some decent NFL players (notably Randy Moss).

On this date:

In November 141851, Herman Melville’s novel “Moby-Dick; Or, The Whale” was published in the United States almost a month after its British release. In November 14, 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as he rolled his Curtiss pusher off the sloping deck of the USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads. On November 14, 1915, in Tuskegee, Alabama, educator Booker T. Washington died at 59. On November 14, 1940, German planes destroyed most of the English town of Coventry during World War II. On November 14, 1965, the U.S. Army began its first major military operation of the Vietnam War with the Battle of Ia Drang. On Nov. 18, both sides claimed victory in the battle between American troops and North Vietnamese forces.

On November 14, 1969, Apollo 12 launched for the moon. On November 141972, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 1,000 for the first time, closing at 1,003.16. On November 14, 1973, Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips at Westminster Abbey. (They divorced in 1992, and Anne remarried.) On November 14, 1996, Michael Jackson married Debbie Rowe, his plastic surgeon’s nurse, in Sydney, Australia. In 1999, Rowe filed for divorce. On November 141, 997, a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, sentenced Pakistani national Aimal Khan Kasi to death for shooting two CIA employees outside the agency’s headquarters. Aimal Khan Kasi was executed five years later on this date. On November 14, 2013, Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger was sentenced to life in prison for his murderous reign during the 1970s and 1980s. (Bulger was killed on Oct. 30, 2018, hours after arriving at a federal prison in West Virginia.) On November 14, 2020: Thousands of Donald Trump supporters rallied in Washington, D.C., after nightfall, refusing to accept Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

PProtesterswho supported Trump clashed with counterprotesters in the streets of the nation’s capital, resulting in injuries to demonstrators and police officers and charges against nearly two dozen individuals. Ten Years Ago: President Barack Obama, in his first news conference since winning a second term, challenged congressional Republicans to let the nation’s wealthiest Americans pay higher taxes, saying that would ease the threat of another recession.

As a result of days of rocket fire out of Hamas-ruled Gaza, Israel launched airstrikes in response to killing the leader of Hamas’ military wing. The American League’s Cy Young Award went to Tampa Bay’s David Price and R.A. New York Mets’ R.A. Dickey. Five Years Ago: Three UCLA basketball players were detained in China for shoplifting.

They were then indefinitely suspended. Papa John’s Pizza has apologized for comments made by its CEO, John Schnatter (SHNAH’-tur), who blamed sluggish pizza sales on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

Speaker Paul Ryan announced that the House would require anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for all members and their staffs after two female lawmakers spoke out about sexual misconduct involving members of Congress. One Year Ago: A 9-year-old Dallas boy became the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston nine days earlier.

A family attorney said Ezra Blount died at a Houston hospital after suffering serious injuries from rapper Travis Scott’s concert when he was placed in a medically induced coma

In December, Libya’s election agency announced that Seif al-Islam, the son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, would run for president. Today’s Birthdays: Kathleen Hughes turns 94. Fred Haise, a former NASA astronaut, is 89 years old. Wendy Carlos is 83 years old. King Charles III of Britain is 74 years old. James Young (Styx) is 73 years old.

Stephen Bishop is 71 years old. Anson Funderburgh is 68 years old. Yanni is 68 years old. Condoleezza Rice is 68 years old. Valerie Jarrett is 66 years old. A 61-year-old actor named Laura San Giacomo (JEE’-ah-koh-moh) has passed away. D.B.

Sweeney is 61 years old. Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 58 years old. Patrick Warburton is 58 years old. Nic Dalton is 58 years old. Rockie Lynne is 58 years old. Jeanette Jurado(Exposed)e) is 57 years old. Curt Schilling, a retired MLB All-Star pitcher, is 56 years old.

Brian Yale is 54 years old. Butch Walker is 53 years old. The actor Josh Duhamel (du-MEHL’) is 50 years old. Travis Barker is 47 years old. Robby Shaffer is a contemporary Christian musician who is 47 years old. Brian Dietzen is 45 years old. Shyheim is 45 years old.

Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) is 43 years old. Olga Kurylenko is 43 years old. Vanessa Bayer is a 41-year-old actor and comedian. Russell Tovey is 41 years old. The 29-year-old shortstop for the New York Mets is Francisco Lindor. Cory Michael Smith is 36 years old.

The actor Graham Patrick Martin is 31 years old. Taylor Hall is a 31-year-old NHL forward.