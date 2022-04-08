NATO Chief Stoltenberg Pledges More Support For Ukraine And Neighbors

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addressed the media post the meeting of the alliance’s Foreign Ministers, saying they agreed on further strengthening and sustaining support for Ukraine to ensure the war-torn country persists despite Russian aggression. Additionally, they agreed to support other regional partners under pressure as well as to bolster collaboration with Asia-Pacific nations.

As Stoltenberg continued, they condemned the horrifying genocide in Bucha and other formerly Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine. Those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable and all the facts must be established, he said. The allies are supporting international investigations, he said.

Must Read: Stoltenberg: I Don’t Think There Will be a Full-Fledged War Between Russia and NATO

Ukrainian Foreign Minister thanked NATO allies

Also attending the meeting was Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who thanked NATO allies for their support of Ukraine. In Stoltenberg’s view, allies have contributed a lot and are determined to do more to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and push back the Russians. Stoltenberg said NATO allies are stepping up financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine in the face of the humanitarian crisis there. Ukrainians were also promised cyber security assistance and equipment to safeguard themselves against chemical and biological threats.

Other countries, like Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, were also promised assistance from the allies. The NATO-Georgia package could help Georgia gain more support, Stoltenberg said. According to him, they might create a new defense capacity-building package for Bosnia and Herzegovina. The meeting includes Georgia, Finland, Sweden, the European Union, and Asia-Pacific, which includes Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.

‘Cost implications of Russia’s invasion are global’

He also noted that the cost implications of Russia’s invasion are global and long-lasting, and what is happening in Ukraine is closely watched by everyone. They are also working on marine security, climate change, and resilience. He concluded that the sanctions imposed on Russia by NATO are unprecedented and wreaking havoc on Putin’s war machine.

Related CTN News: