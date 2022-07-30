Nancy Pelosi, Is Indirectly Warned By China’s Official Media Over Her Visit To Taiwan

(CTN News) – There has been no confirmation from Nancy Pelosi as to whether or not she will visit Taiwan. Nancy Pelosi warned not to visit Taiwan after China conducts ‘live-fire’ military exercises near Taiwan.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering visiting Taiwan, and the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party has repeated President Xi Jinping’s warning against playing with fire.

In the People’s Daily commentary, she wasn’t mentioned by name, while other official outlets avoided direct attacks on her, though former president Donald Trump warned against visiting.

Social media posts expressing anger – including calls for a military response – became viral on the tightly controlled internet in the country.

Due to security concerns, Pelosi has declined to disclose details of her Asian trip. Saturday’s commentary, attributed to Zhong Sheng.

A pen name often used for official comments on major issues concerning China’s foreign relations, repeated a statement by Xi during his two and a half-hour talk with US President Joe Biden earlier this week that “it was the will of 1.4 billion Chinese people to protect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“Those who play with fire will definitely set themselves on fire, since public opinion cannot be defied. It is imperative that the US sees this point clearly and abides by the one-China principle,” the commentary stated.

As well as managing their differences, the two countries must engage in more dialogue to avoid wrong judgments.

