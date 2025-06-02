World News

Over 1,100 Illegal Migrants Land in the UK in Small Boats Saturday

CTN News
CTN News
1,194 illegal migrants arrived in the UK
1,194 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in small boats on Saturday

LONDON – On Saturday, 1,194 illegal migrants arrived in the UK by crossing the English Channel in small boats, setting a new daily record for 2025 based on official government data. This brings the total number of Channel crossings this year to 14,808.

The figure stands out, especially with ongoing efforts from both the French and UK governments to limit these journeys. French authorities reported rescuing almost 200 people along their coast between late Friday and late Saturday.

While the number of crossings on Saturday did not break the all-time daily high of 1,300 set in September 2022, it still poses a challenge for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He has recently taken a stronger stance against illegal immigration, facing pressure from the right to lower the number of arrivals.

The Home Office stated, “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which risk lives and threaten our border security.”

Earlier this month, Starmer introduced new immigration rules. These changes include a longer wait before migrants can settle in the UK and tougher powers to deport foreign criminals.

Many see these moves as a response to voter concerns and rising support for the Reform party. A new bill focused on border security and immigration control is also making its way through parliament. But despite these efforts, the recent spike in crossings is a major setback.

1,194 illegal migrants arrived in the UK

Waves of Illegal Migrants

The current number of illegal migrant arrivals marks the highest for the first five months of any year since record-keeping started in 2018, when Channel crossings began to climb. It also passes last year’s six-month total of roughly 12,900.

On Saturday, French rescue teams helped 184 illegal migrants in four separate incidents. In one case, a boat with 61 people lost engine power. In another, nine people called for help.

According to official data, 15 people have died trying to cross the Channel this year. The Channel remains one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. Defence Secretary John Healey called the latest scenes “pretty shocking” during a BBC interview.

He described smugglers dropping off migrants as if running a taxi service, adding, “Britain’s lost control of its borders.”

France and the UK recently agreed that French police can now intercept migrants in shallow waters, though they still cannot stop boats once they have left the shore.

Healey said the focus now is on getting these new rules working. On the BBC, he stressed the need for French authorities to act more quickly and intervene earlier during crossings.

Related News:

Thailand’s Immigration Steps Up Enforcement on Foreigners Working Illegally

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByCTN News
Follow:
CTN News compiles news stories and other digital content from various sources and presents them in a centralized location. It acts as a centralized hub for accessing a wide range of information without needing to visit individual news outlets.
Previous Article Folk Artists Preform in Chiang Rai Folk Artists Preform in Chiang Rai to Protest Over Arsenic Contamination in Rivers
Next Article India's Economic Growth Is Speeding Up While China's Is Slowing India’s Economy Surges 7.4% in Q1 2025, Outpacing China Amid Global Trade Shifts

Soi Dog

Trending News

India's Economic Growth Is Speeding Up While China's Is Slowing
India’s Economy Surges 7.4% in Q1 2025, Outpacing China Amid Global Trade Shifts
India
Folk Artists Preform in Chiang Rai
Folk Artists Preform in Chiang Rai to Protest Over Arsenic Contamination in Rivers
Chiang Rai News
Chiang Rai Man Wins 54 Million Baht in lotto plus
Chiang Rai Man Wins 54 Million Baht in Lotto Plus Jackpot
News
OpenAI
By 2025, OpenAI Hopes to Transform ChatGPT into an AI super Assistant.
Tech

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App