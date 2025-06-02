Over 1,100 Illegal Migrants Land in the UK in Small Boats Saturday

LONDON – On Saturday, 1,194 illegal migrants arrived in the UK by crossing the English Channel in small boats, setting a new daily record for 2025 based on official government data. This brings the total number of Channel crossings this year to 14,808.

The figure stands out, especially with ongoing efforts from both the French and UK governments to limit these journeys. French authorities reported rescuing almost 200 people along their coast between late Friday and late Saturday.

While the number of crossings on Saturday did not break the all-time daily high of 1,300 set in September 2022, it still poses a challenge for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He has recently taken a stronger stance against illegal immigration, facing pressure from the right to lower the number of arrivals.

The Home Office stated, “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which risk lives and threaten our border security.”

Earlier this month, Starmer introduced new immigration rules. These changes include a longer wait before migrants can settle in the UK and tougher powers to deport foreign criminals.

Many see these moves as a response to voter concerns and rising support for the Reform party. A new bill focused on border security and immigration control is also making its way through parliament. But despite these efforts, the recent spike in crossings is a major setback.

Waves of Illegal Migrants

The current number of illegal migrant arrivals marks the highest for the first five months of any year since record-keeping started in 2018, when Channel crossings began to climb. It also passes last year’s six-month total of roughly 12,900.

On Saturday, French rescue teams helped 184 illegal migrants in four separate incidents. In one case, a boat with 61 people lost engine power. In another, nine people called for help.

According to official data, 15 people have died trying to cross the Channel this year. The Channel remains one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. Defence Secretary John Healey called the latest scenes “pretty shocking” during a BBC interview.

He described smugglers dropping off migrants as if running a taxi service, adding, “Britain’s lost control of its borders.”

France and the UK recently agreed that French police can now intercept migrants in shallow waters, though they still cannot stop boats once they have left the shore.

Healey said the focus now is on getting these new rules working. On the BBC, he stressed the need for French authorities to act more quickly and intervene earlier during crossings.

