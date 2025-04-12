World News

Siemens Ceo and his Family Identified in Deadly Hudson River Helicopter Crash

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
siemens ceo helicopter crash
Agustin Escobar, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children -- ages 4, 8 and 10 -- have been identified as victims in the crash

A tragic helicopter crash in New York City’s Hudson River on Thursday claimed the lives of Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife Merce Camprubí Montal, their three children—ages 4, 8, and 10—and the 36-year-old pilot. No one survived the accident.

The New York Times confirmed the identities of the victims. The crash occurred just one day before the 8-year-old’s birthday. “Our hearts go out to the family and those on board,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams told the New York Times.

Agustin Escobar held the position of Global CEO Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, while his wife worked as a global commercialization manager within Siemens Energy. The family’s deaths were deeply felt in Barcelona, where they lived part-time. Family members declined to comment on Friday.

“They were a prominent family,” said Salvador Illa, governor of Catalonia, during a phone interview. He noted that some of Camprubí’s relatives had served as presidents of FC Barcelona. “We are heartbroken by this tragic helicopter accident,” Illa added.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop revealed that Escobar had arrived in the U.S. earlier in the week for a visit to Siemens plants in Pittsburgh. He extended his stay so his family could enjoy sightseeing in New York and celebrate Camprubí’s birthday.

helicopter crash hudson river

The helicopter, operated by New York Helicopter, was on a popular sightseeing route showcasing the Manhattan skyline. Video footage captured the helicopter breaking apart mid-air before crashing into the water.

Images shared online before the flight showed the Escobar family smiling on the helipad, dressed for the cold and wearing yellow flotation devices. Additional photos showed them seated inside the helicopter, one child sitting beside the pilot.

Emergency divers pulled two passengers from the icy river alive, but both later died, said Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. The pilot, whose name has not been released, was also killed. The crash is currently under investigation.

Agustin Escobar, 49, was born in Puertollano, Spain, a small city in the Castilla-La Mancha region. In 2023, the city honoured him as a “favourite son” for his achievements. Puertollano Mayor Miguel Ángel Ruiz expressed deep sorrow over the loss, calling Escobar “one of the city’s brightest.”

helicopter crash hudson river

Escobar had been leading Siemens’ rail infrastructure division from Berlin since October. Previously, he served as CEO of Siemens Spain and worked in the U.S. and Colombia during his lengthy career with the company, which began more than 25 years ago as an intern.

Escobar’s contributions to his hometown included supporting a sustainable steel mill that became a key driver of local employment and development. A retired banker and fellow Puertollano native, Francisco Chicón, praised Escobar’s dedication to the city.

In an interview with Lanza, a Puertollano newspaper, Escobar proudly spoke of his roots and drew comparisons between the city’s people and Don Quixote, describing them as adventurous and open-minded.

Camprubí also had a successful career as an executive with Siemens Energy. However, the company has not publicly commented on her death.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the crash “an unimaginable tragedy” and expressed condolences to the family’s loved ones. Carlos Prieto, a government representative in Spain, confirmed arrangements were being made to repatriate the victims’ remains.

Geoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
