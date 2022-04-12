France Expels 6 Suspected Russian Spies: Official

(CTN News) – France is expelling six Russians suspected of working as spies under diplomatic cover after detecting a clandestine operation on its territory, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

“Six Russian agents operating under diplomatic cover whose activities are contrary to national interests have been declared persona non grata,” the foreign ministry said.

After a lengthy investigation, the DGSI said on April 10 that Russia had carried out a clandestine operation on our territory.

The statement did not give any details about the nature of the operation.

Gerald Darmanin, Interior Minister, said in a tweet that the DGSI “had foiled a network of Russian clandestine agents who were working against our interest”.

In his letter, the Secretary of State referred to the DGSI as carrying out a “remarkable counter-espionage operation” and praised it for “protecting our fundamental interests whilst in the shadows”.

The move comes after France April 4 announced that it was expelling 35 Russian diplomats as part of a joint European action taken in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In its previous statement, it had referred to these diplomats as “Russian diplomats stationed in France, whose activities are contrary to our security interests” (my emphasis).

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told AFP on Monday that the six most recent Russians expelled were in addition to the 35 that had already been announced.

Russia has been expelled from a number of European countries after the killings in Bucha, near Kyiv, where dozens of bodies were found in mass graves or littered the streets.

