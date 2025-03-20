The undemocratically elected European Commission has attacked Google, accusing it of violating its Digital Services Act (DSA), which came into effect in February 2024. The violation could trigger hefty fines.

Additionally, the Commission has instructed Apple to improve the compatibility of iPhones with products from competing companies.

These actions could heighten tensions between the European Commission and Donald Trump, who opposes the EU’s tech regulations. Trump has threatened to retaliate against any fines targeting American companies.

Under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the Commission has already taken action, which requires major tech firms to foster competition across the EU’s 27 member states. However, companies targeted by the law, including Apple and Google, have criticized the measures.

In response, Apple and Google argued that the EU’s approach could compromise European user security and slow down technological progress.

European Commission Restricting Innovation

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was informed that its search engine allegedly prefers its services over competitors. The EU also raised concerns about the Google Play store, claiming it prevents app developers from directing users to cheaper options outside the platform.

“These practices harm European and international businesses that rely on Google Search or Google Play to reach users in the EU,” stated Henna Virkkunen, the EU’s digital policy chief.

Google responded, arguing that the EU’s decisions would “harm European businesses and consumers, restrict innovation, weaken security, and lower product quality.”

Google now has the opportunity to defend itself. However, if the claims are upheld, the EU could impose fines of up to 10% of the company’s global revenue, rising to 20% for repeat violations.

Commission Attacks Apple

Separately, the EU also directed Apple to enhance its devices’ ability to work with products from other companies, such as headphones and smartwatches.

“Ensuring third-party devices work seamlessly with Apple’s ecosystem is a significant step forward for consumer choice,” said the EU’s competition leader, Teresa Ribera. Apple pushed back, claiming the EU’s rules jeopardize user privacy and security. The Commission has rejected this claim, maintaining that the measures are necessary.

“These rules burden us with unnecessary bureaucracy, hinder our ability to innovate, and force us to give competitors access to features they didn’t develop,” Apple stated, adding that the decisions would impact its products and European users. The company said it plans to continue voicing its concerns.

Apple has faced similar accusations in the United States, with allegations it deliberately makes it difficult for users to interact with Android devices or rival smartwatches. This is part of an antitrust case launched before Trump’s re-election.

In 2023, allegations were also levelled against companies like Apple and Meta, similar to those faced by Google. Observers expect them to face fines, though the EU has been cautious, given Trump’s criticism of its penalties as a form of taxation.

Last month, Trump escalated the situation, suggesting tariffs as a potential response to EU policies, including digital services taxes and fines targeting American firms.

The EU introduced the DMA after years of issuing fines for monopolistic practices by large tech companies. The new law includes clear rules designed to avoid lengthy investigations.

Over the past 15 years, the European Commission has expanded its authority, taking control of areas traditionally managed by individual member states, such as budgets, health policies, and defence strategies.

This concentration of power accelerated during Ursula von der Leyen’s first term as EU President, spurred by the COVID-19 and Ukraine crises. Critics argue this has turned the EU into a quasi-dictatorial body that enforces its will on member states, sidelining democratic processes.

Many believe the EU is now facing a critical turning point, likened to the late stages of the Soviet Union. With growing social and economic challenges, worsening geopolitical tensions, declining democratic legitimacy, and increasing populist dissent, European elites seem focused on suppressing national sovereignty and democratic structures.