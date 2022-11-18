An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 4.9 Shakes Anchorage

(CTN NEWS) – On Thursday afternoon, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake rattled Southcentral Alaska a few miles from Point MacKenzie.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 9 kilometres (or around 5 miles) west of Point MacKenzie across Turnagain Arm from Anchorage.

According to a preliminary report from the Alaska Earthquake Center, it was around 28 miles deep.

Damage was not reported immediately.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, Anchorage and the Mat-Su were affected by the earthquake.

We have reviewed a M4.9 event at 3:03 pm, 14 miles NW of Anchorage & 29 miles deep. This event was felt throughout Anchorage & MatSu Valley. For more info, & to submit a DYFI report, please go to https://t.co/2nYVCocOYY pic.twitter.com/ry0HOyHKpO — Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) November 18, 2022

According to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center on social media, Anchorage was not expected to experience a tsunami.

Suggestions

Prepare for aftershocks accordingly. In affected areas, consider vacating multistory buildings until authorities confirm their structural integrity.

Aftershocks may disrupt air and road travel for a short period. Due to potential landslides, it is recommended to seek updated information on road conditions before driving in hilly areas in the affected region.

