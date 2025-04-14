(CTN News) – The China Ministry of Commerce has urged US President Donald Trump to implement measures to “completely abolish” reciprocal tariffs, which impose a 145% penalty on Chinese goods.

The tariffs are levied on imported goods from foreign countries. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce uses the term “small step” to describe the tariff exclusions that the United States of America is implementing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on its website that stated.

“We strongly encourage the United States to adhere to the rational voices of the international community and domestic parties, make significant progress in rectifying its errors, completely eliminate the wrongful action of’reciprocal tariffs,’ and revert to the correct course of resolving differences through equal dialogue based on mutual respect.”

Furthermore, the ministry claimed that China is currently “evaluating the relevant implications” of the tariff exemptions given late Friday night for a wide range of technology products that are now on the market. These exclusions were made last night.

This announcement does not include the examination of a wide range of products.The White House declined to reply to CNBC’s request for comment. You should have received a response to your initial query.

The United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, announced on Sunday that there are presently no plans for President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet or communicate. Greer’s words and this are in accordance.

He made the statement while appearing on CBS News’ Face the Nation. “This issue is genuinely at the leadership level,” he told me. “The gravity of this issue is a true reflection of the leadership role.”

China’s response to US tariffs may be seen on social media and state-run media.

The US placed these duties on the countries in question. At a time when Trump appears to be withdrawing from the market, the most current exclusions are being enforced in the domestic market.

Simultaneously, they provide further evidence that it is difficult for American businesses to quickly replace supply lines that originate in China. This is a scenario in which each of these events occur simultaneously.

The official Beijing Daily released a story stating that “public opinion widely views this as another retreat by the United States government on these tariff policies.”

Weibo, a popular social networking platform in China, came in second place for the most commonly searched terms. The hashtag and the phrase “Trump administration retreats again” were the second most popular search searches for users.

President Trump’s administration exempted a variety of frequently used technology components and equipment from reciprocal tariffs in compliance with US Customs and Border Protection standards. In compliance with the directives, this exception was granted.

This category comprises a wide range of electrical equipment, including semiconductors, mobile phones, flash storage, and computers. Additional examples include mobile phones, flash drives, and photovoltaic cells.

Apple, the most well-known corporation in the telecommunications industry, manufactures a significant amount of its products in China.

Several other companies in the industry viewed the measure’s adoption as a noteworthy accomplishment. In contrast, a recent CNBC research suggests that the long-term effects of China’s tariffs on the US economy and small firms could be long-lasting if properly imposed. Tariffs will be placed on products imported from China.

Despite the statement that tariff exemptions will be enforced, a 20% charge remains levied on all goods from China.

SOURCE: NBC

