China Says Russia CANNOT be Expelled From G20, Says ‘No Country Has The Right’

China has fully backed Russia after the US and European nations raised the possibility of expelling Moscow from the Group of 20 (G20). China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin preached to member states that they should uphold “true multilateralism” and strengthen cooperation and tackle “mounting challenges” in economic fields. He said no country has the right to remove Moscow from the U.N.

As a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine, the states debated Russia’s status in G20. It has been reported that the attempt to expel Russia from G20 would have failed anyway since China and India would have vetoed. Wenbin revealed if Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as Beijing “maintains smooth communication with all relevant parties.”. However, he refused to reveal who China has contacted on the issue.

Wenbin said China has no objection to the US-Philippines joint military exercise, set to begin next Monday, adding, “There is no tension between China and the Philippines, and we hope the parties concerned will not artificially create tensions”. In addition, the Phillippines have also been affected by China’s expansionist policy and both countries have engaged in a territorial dispute for decades in the South China Sea. On the other hand, the US has called the forthcoming military exercise “the largest-ever”.

Putin shows a willingness to participate in the G20 summit

Putin plans to attend the G20 summit on October 30 in Indonesia, Russia’s ambassador to Jakarta, Lyudmila Vorobyova, said. During a press conference, Vorobyova stated, “It depends on a lot of things, including COVID’s situation, which is improving. For now, he intends to”. Vorobyova even emphasized the West’s intention to expel Russia and called its reactions “disproportional”

