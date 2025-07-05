Catastrophic Floods Claim 13 Lives in Texas, Over 20 Girls Missing from Summer Camp

KERRVILLE, Texas – Severe flash floods swept through Texas Hill Country on Friday, 4 July 2025, claiming at least 13 lives and leaving over 20 girls missing from Camp Mystic, a private Christian camp set along the Guadalupe River.

Officials have called the flooding a “once-in-a-lifetime” disaster. Emergency crews from local, state, and federal agencies are working around the clock, trying to locate survivors as water levels stay high in communities and camps west of Austin.

The National Weather Service recorded 10 to 15 inches of rainfall overnight in central Kerr County, which caused the Guadalupe River to surge to record heights. Within just 45 minutes, the river climbed 26 feet, reaching its second-highest point in history and topping levels from a 1987 flood that killed 10 people.

The dramatic rise overwhelmed the area’s flood monitoring, with one gauge failing at 4:35 a.m. local time. Known as “Flash Flood Alley” for its thin soil and steep hills, the region experienced months’ worth of rain in a matter of hours, leaving little time for alerts or evacuations.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed the deaths of 13 people, both adults and children, at a news conference on Friday afternoon.

Floods Struck Without Warning

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who was acting as governor while Greg Abbott was away, said that around 23 girls from Camp Mystic were still missing. He stressed that missing did not always mean lost, noting some may be out of contact or sheltering in trees.

The camp reached out directly to parents whose daughters were unaccounted for, reassuring others that their children were safe.

The floods struck with little warning. Dalton Rice, the city manager for Kerrville, said the situation unfolded very quickly, with no chance to predict it, even using radar.

Erin Burgess, who lives west of Ingram, described waking to heavy rain and thunder at 3:30 a.m. and then finding water rushing through her home minutes later. She had to hold onto a tree to stay safe.

Social media is filled with pleas from families looking for loved ones. One woman posted about her daughter, who had rented a cabin in Hunt with her husband and children, hoping for updates.

Search and rescue teams remain active, supported by over 500 emergency workers, 14 helicopters, and 12 drones. The Texas National Guard, Department of Public Safety, and United Cajun Navy have joined local fire departments and police in ongoing rescue efforts.

Texas Governor Responds

Governor Abbott announced on X that all available resources are being sent to the affected areas, focusing on saving lives. Disaster declarations now cover Kerr County and the Concho Valley, and warnings urge residents near waterways to seek higher ground immediately.

The floodwaters have destroyed entire neighbourhoods. Ingram’s RV park was swept away, with families still inside. The Kerrville Public Utility Board reported nearly 3,000 people without electricity on Friday afternoon.

Local funeral homes are struggling with the number of casualties. The local tourism industry, including century-old camps like Camp Mystic, faces heavy losses. Camp Waldemar, located nearby, confirmed the safety of all its campers.

This tragedy is a harsh reminder of the deadly 1987 Guadalupe River flood, when 10 teenagers lost their lives while crossing swollen waters in church vehicles. Officials worry the death toll may go higher as crews continue to search through debris-filled water for the missing.

The National Weather Service warns that the risk isn’t over, with the San Saba River expected to rise more than 20 feet by Saturday morning.

Austin Dickson, chief executive of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, called on people to support local charities involved in recovery, explaining the area’s risk for sudden floods.

“When it rains, water runs right off the hills instead of soaking in,” he said. Lt. Governor Patrick asked Texans everywhere to keep the victims in their prayers, noting the heartbreak caused by the disaster.

Families now wait for news, while communities in Kerrville, Ingram, and Hunt face the challenge of picking up the pieces after one of the worst floods in Hill Country history.

