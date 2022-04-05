Boris Johnson Will Visit India In April To Boost Bilateral Ties

Later this month, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India. Discussions and deliberations are expected to take place during the visit in the fourth week of the month to enhance bilateral relations between Delhi and London. Recent talks have taken place between the two sides regarding the free trade pact.

Boris Johnson will be visiting India for the first time. He canceled two trips to India in 2021. Boris Johnson was invited to be the Chief Guest on Republic Day but was unable to attend due to the COVID-19 situation. In April, the UK Prime Minister opted against visiting India due to the pandemic’s second wave.

Later in the year, the British Premier met with his Indian counterparts at the Glasgow Climate Summit. Boris Johnson and Modi met at the COP26 summit for the first time since the British premier’s visit to India was twice canceled. Back then, PM Modi invited Boris Johnson to visit India, which Boris Johnson duly accepted, saying he would be planning his trip “soon.”.

UK Foreign Secretary visits India

Liz Truss, UK foreign secretary, visited India before this development. Indian Foreign Secretary was in India as part of a ‘wider diplomatic push’ amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Indian foreign minister S. Jagaishankar claimed there was a ‘campaign’ to target India over buying Russian oil. Truss pointed out that while Europe may be buying this oil now, countries have expressed serious intent to reduce their dependence on Russia.

During her short visit, Truss insisted that the UK will not interfere with sovereign decisions made by nations, but would resolve the oil issue. She made her second visit to the country in 13 months, following one in October.

