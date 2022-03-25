Biden Says he Thinks Russia Should be Removed From The G20

Joe Biden, US president, said on Thursday he believes Russia should be removed from the Group of 20, and that it is up to Ukraine to decide whether it is necessary to cede some parts of its territory to achieve a ceasefire as reported by APA citing CNN.

Vice president Biden said during a press conference that he answered “yes” when asked if Russia should be removed from the list. “It depends on the G20,” he said. That issue was discussed today, and I raised the possibility that, if that cannot be done – if Indonesia and others are not on board – then I think we ought to ask for both a Ukraine delegation to be able to attend the G20 meetings as well as … basically (having) Ukraine be able to attend and watch the G20 meeting.”

White House officials had previously declined to comment publicly on US and ally reports that Russia should be removed from the group. As a result of this week’s reports that Russia could be removed from the G20, Russia’s ambassador to Jakarta stated on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “wants to attend” the summit in Indonesia.

In addition, when Biden was asked during Thursday’s news conference whether Ukrainian President Zelensky needs to cede any territory in order to gain a ceasefire with Russia, he said it was up to the Ukrainians.

“That is an entirely Ukrainian judgment. Ukraine is nothing without Ukraine. I don’t believe they will have to do this, but there is a judgment,” Biden said, adding that there are discussions occurring on the matter that he hasn’t been involved in.

