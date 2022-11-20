Afghan Official Lashes 19 People For Adultery And Theft In Northeast Province

(CTN NEWS) – KABUL, Afghanistan —A Supreme Court official said that 19 Afghans were beaten for adultery, theft, and running away from home in northeastern Afghanistan.

According to the Taliban, they intend to stick to their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, lashings and floggings, have been confirmed for the first time.

The Taliban carried out public executions, floggings, and stonings during their previous rule in the late 1990s.

The Taliban initially promised to be more moderate and allow women’s and minority rights after they overran Afghanistan last year.

Instead, they restrict rights and freedoms, limiting girls’ education beyond sixth grade. Taliban spokesman says they are committed to implementing Sharia law.

According to Supreme Court official Abdul Rahim Rashid, 10 men and nine women were whipped 39 times each in Taloqan city, northeastern Takhar province, on Nov. 11.

After Friday prayers, the punishment was administered in front of elders, scholars, and residents at the city’s main mosque.

Rashid did not elaborate on the 19 people, including where they came from or what happened to them after they were lashed.

A Supreme Court statement confirmed that two courts assessed their cases before they were convicted.

Increasing restrictions on girls’ education and other measures curtailing basic freedoms are causing Afghanistan’s economic crisis and leading to greater insecurity, poverty, and isolation, according to the United Nations.

Former insurgents struggle to transition from insurgency and warfare to governing amid an economic downturn and international isolation

