Connect with us

World News

Afghan Official Lashes 19 People For Adultery And Theft In Northeast Province
Advertisement

World News

North Korea's Kim Boasts A New ICBM As US Bombers Flies

World News

North Korea Reveals Kim’s daughter At Missile Launch Site

News World News

Protesters in Iran Set Fire to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's Home

World News

An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 4.9 Shakes Anchorage

World News

The Leonid Meteor Shower Could Bring Out 250 Meteors Per Hour

World News News

Biden Says It's 'unlikely' The Poland Missile Came From Russia

News Ukraine War World News

NATO on High Alert After Russian Missile Strikes Poland

World News

G-20 To Hold Tough On Russia, Urge An End To Ukraine Conflict

World News Business News

France's Orpea To Reduce Its Foreign Activities

World News

November 14 In History: The Marshall Team Died In A Crash

World News

The University Of Virginia Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured

World News

An Explosion in Istanbul Leaves 6 Dead and Dozens Injured

World News

US, Japan, & South Korea Vow A Coordinated Response To North Korea's Threat

World News News

Fatal Blast Trembles The Streets Of Istanbul

News World News

[VIDEO] WW2 Planes Collided and Crash at Dallas Airshow

World News

Russia Bans Entry to 200 US Citizens Including Joe Biden's Relatives

News World News

Demand for Freshwater Turtles as Pets Fuels Mass Poaching

News World News

23-year-old Protester Arrested for Throwing Eggs at King Charles III

News World News

US Carbon Credits Scheme Frowned Upon at COP27 Climate Summit

World News

Afghan Official Lashes 19 People For Adultery And Theft In Northeast Province

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Afghan Official Lashes 19 People For Adultery And Theft In Northeast Province

(CTN NEWS) – KABUL, Afghanistan —A Supreme Court official said that 19 Afghans were beaten for adultery, theft, and running away from home in northeastern Afghanistan.

According to the Taliban, they intend to stick to their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, lashings and floggings, have been confirmed for the first time.

The Taliban carried out public executions, floggings, and stonings during their previous rule in the late 1990s.

The Taliban initially promised to be more moderate and allow women’s and minority rights after they overran Afghanistan last year.

Instead, they restrict rights and freedoms, limiting girls’ education beyond sixth grade. Taliban spokesman says they are committed to implementing Sharia law.

According to Supreme Court official Abdul Rahim Rashid, 10 men and nine women were whipped 39 times each in Taloqan city, northeastern Takhar province, on Nov. 11.

Afghan Official Lashes 19 People For Adultery And Theft In Northeast Province

After Friday prayers, the punishment was administered in front of elders, scholars, and residents at the city’s main mosque.

Rashid did not elaborate on the 19 people, including where they came from or what happened to them after they were lashed.

A Supreme Court statement confirmed that two courts assessed their cases before they were convicted.

Increasing restrictions on girls’ education and other measures curtailing basic freedoms are causing Afghanistan’s economic crisis and leading to greater insecurity, poverty, and isolation, according to the United Nations.

Former insurgents struggle to transition from insurgency and warfare to governing amid an economic downturn and international isolation

RELATED CTN NEWS:

North Korea’s Kim Boasts A New ICBM As US Bombers Flies

Protesters in Iran Set Fire to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s Home

The Leonid Meteor Shower Could Bring Out 250 Meteors Per Hour
Related Topics:
Continue Reading