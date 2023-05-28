Connect with us

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for wordle today. You can always scroll down to find the solution if you fail to get the solution.

Wordle Today – Wordle #708 hints and clues for May 28, 2023…

  1. Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  2. Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  3. Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you understand the question more.
  4. ‘RAISE’ is a good word, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

FOR LATEST ANSWER OF TODAY’S WORDLE, CLICK HERE —->>> Wordle-Today. Live

Wordle Today – Wordle #708 hints and clues for May 28, 2023…

  1. Today’s Wordle Answer #708 starts with the letter S.
  2. Today’s Wordle Answer #708 contains only two vowels.
  3. To not spend enough time or money on something, or to not use enough of something to do a job or activity as it should be done.
  4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies

Wordle Today’s answer May 28, 2023

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle #708, May 28)

Ready?

We’ll finally tell you the answer.

It’s…

SKIMP!

Wordle Today: Here's The Answers Of Wordle #708 For May 28, 2023
