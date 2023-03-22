Connect with us

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here's The Answers Of Wordle #641 For March 22, 2023

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for wordle today. You can always scroll down to find the solution if you fail to get the solution.

Wordle Today – Wordle #641 hints and clues for March 22, 2023…

  1. Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  2. Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  3. Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you understand the question more.
  4. ‘RAISE’ is a good word, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

FOR LATEST ANSWER OF TODAY’S WORDLE, CLICK HERE —->>> Wordle-Today. Live

Wordle Today – Wordle #641 hints and clues for March 22, 2023…

  1. Today’s Wordle Answer #641 starts with the letter D.
  2. Today’s Wordle Answer #641 contains only two vowels.
  3. A soft quilt filled with down, feathers, or a synthetic fibre, used instead of an upper sheet and blankets.
  4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies

Wordle Today’s answer March 22, 2023

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle #641, March 22)

Ready?

We’ll finally tell you the answer.

It’s…

DUVET!

