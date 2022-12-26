Wordle
Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #555 For December 26, 2022
Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.
Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for wordle today. If you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.
Wordle Today – Wordle #555 hints and clues for December 26, 2022…
- Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
- Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
- Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you understand the question more.
- ‘RAISE’ is a good word, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.
- Today’s Wordle Answer #555 starts with the letter J.
- Today’s Wordle Answer #555 contains only two vowels.
- A public officer appointed to decide cases in a law court.
- If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies
Wordle Today’s answer Monday, December 26, 2022
The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle #555, December 26)
Ready?
We’ll finally tell you the answer.
It’s…
JUDGE!