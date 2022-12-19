Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #548 For December 19, 2022

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for wordle today. If you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it. Must Read: Heardle Today – Here's The Heardle #298 Daily Song For December 19, 2022 Wordle Today – Wordle #548 hints and clues for December 19 , 2022… Make sure you don't use the same letter twice in your opening guess. Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly 'A' and 'E'. Do not use letters such as 'X', 'Z', or 'Q' until later, when you understand the question more. 'RAISE' is a good word, and 'TOUCH' is a good second guess. Wordle Today – Wordle #548 hints and clues for December 19 , 2022… Today's Wordle Answer #548 starts with the letter S. Today's Wordle Answer #548 contains only two vowels. A fine-grained grey, green, or bluish-purple metamorphic rock easily split into smooth, flat plates. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies Wordle Today's answer Monday , December 19, 2022 The answer to today's Wordle (Wordle #548, December 19) Ready? We'll finally tell you the answer. It's… SLATE!