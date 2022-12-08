Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #537 For December 8, 2022

Connect with us

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for wordle today. If you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Must Read: Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #287 Daily Song For December 8, 2022

Wordle Today – Wordle #537 hints and clues for December 8, 2022…

  1. Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  2. Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  3. Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you understand the question more.
  4. ‘RAISE’ is a good word, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

FOR LATEST ANSWER OF TODAY’S WORDLE, CLICK HERE —->>> Wordle-Today. Live

Wordle Today – Wordle #537 hints and clues for December 8, 2022…

  1. Today’s Wordle Answer #537 starts with the letter I.
  2. Today’s Wordle Answer #537 contains Only Two vowels.
  3. Deduce or conclude (something) from evidence and reasoning rather than from explicit statements..
  4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies

Wordle Today’s answer Thursday, December 8, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle #537, December 7)

Ready?

We’ll finally tell you the answer.

It’s…

INFER!

