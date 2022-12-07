Wordle
Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #536 For December 7, 2022
Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.
Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for wordle today. If you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.
Wordle Today – Wordle #536 hints and clues for December 7, 2022…
- Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
- Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
- Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you understand the question more.
- ‘RAISE’ is a good word, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.
- Today’s Wordle Answer #536 starts with the letter J.
- Today’s Wordle Answer #536 contains Only Two vowels.
- (Of a medieval knight) engage in a sporting contest in which two opponents on horseback fight with lances.
-
If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies
Wordle Today’s answer Wednesday, December 7, 2022
The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle #536, December 7)
Ready?
We’ll finally tell you the answer.
It’s…
JOUST!
