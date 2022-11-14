Connect with us

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #513 For November 14, 2022
Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #512 For November 13, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #511 For November 12, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #510 For November 11, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #509 For November 10, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #508 For November 9, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #507 For November 8, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #505 For November 6, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #504 For November 5, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #503 For November 4, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #499 For October 31, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #498 For October 30, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #497 For October 29, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #496 For October 28, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #495 For October 27, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #494 For October 26, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #493 For October 25, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #492 For October 24, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #491 For October 23, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #490 For October 22, 2022

Wordle

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for wordle today. If you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Must Read: Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #263 Daily Song For November 14, 2022

Wordle Today – Wordle #513 hints and clues for November 14, 2022…

  1. Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  2. Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  3. Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you understand the question more.
  4. ‘RAISE’ is a good word, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

FOR LATEST ANSWER OF TODAY’S WORDLE, CLICK HERE —->>> Wordle-Today. Live

Wordle Today – Wordle #513 hints and clues for November 14, 2022…

  1. Today’s Wordle Answer #513 starts with the letter M.
  2. Today’s Wordle Answer #513 contains Only Two vowels
  3. A tree or shrub with lobed leaves, winged fruits, and colourful autumn foliage grown as ornaments or for its timber or syrupy sap.
  4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies

Wordle Today’s answer, Monday, November 14, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle #513, November 14)

Ready?

We’ll finally tell you the answer.

It’s…

MAPLE!

