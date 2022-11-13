Wordle
Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #512 For November 13, 2022
Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.
Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for wordle today. If you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.
Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of
Wordle #512
For November 13, 2022
- Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
- Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
- Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you understand the question more.
- ‘RAISE’ is a good word, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.
Wordle Today – Wordle #512 hints and clues for November 13, 2022…
- Today’s Wordle Answer #512 starts with the letter I.
- Today’s Wordle Answer #512 contains Only Two vowels
- Lacking sense or meaning; silly.
-
If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies
Wordle Today’s answer, Saturday, November 13, 2022
The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle #512, November 13)
Ready?
We’ll finally tell you the answer.
It’s…
INANE!
