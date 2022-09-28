Connect with us

Wordle Today: Here's The Answers Of Wordle #466 For September 28, 2022
Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #466 For September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #466 For September 28, 2022

  1. Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  2. Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  3. Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.
  4. ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle Today – Wordle #466 hints and clues for September 28, 2022…

  1. Today Wordle starts with the letter U.
  2. Today Wordle 466 contains two vowels.
  3. Take (a position of power or importance) illegally or by force.
  4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies

Wordle Today’s answer, Sunday, September 28, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle #466, September 28 )

Ready?

We’ll finally tell you the answer.

It’s…

USURP!

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #466 For September 28, 2022

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #466 For September 28, 2022

