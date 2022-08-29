Connect with us

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve for the answer for wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Must Read: Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #186 Daily Song For August 29, 2022

Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #436 For August 29,

  1. Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  2. Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  3. Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.
  4. ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle Today – Wordle #436 hints and clues for August 29…

  1.  Today Wordle 436 begins with the letter C.
  2. Today Wordle 436 contains Only Two vowels.
  3. “A leader or ruler of a people or clan.
  4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies

Wordle Today’s answer, Monday, August 29, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle #436, August 28 )

Ready?

We’ll finally tell you the answer.

It’s…

CHIEF!

Wordle Today Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #436 For August 29, 2022

Wordle Today Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #436 For August 29, 2022

